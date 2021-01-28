The Porterville Police Department stated two men were arrested after police officers were arrested.
Brandon Bowen, 33, and Valentin Rivera, 28, both of Porterville were arrested.
On Tuesday shortly before 10 p.m., Porterville Police Officers contacted Bowen and Rivera in the 900 Block of West Westfield Avenue. During the contact Bowen was discovered to be in possession of a loaded firearm and under the influence of a controlled substance.
As the investigation continued, Rivera physically assaulted officers as they were attempting to detain him. Rivera was taken into custody, uninjured, and without any further incident. Rivera was also determined to be in possession of methamphetamine and under the influence of a controlled substance.
Bowen was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm. Rivera was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and physically resisting officers. Both were booked into the Tulare County Jail.