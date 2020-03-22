On March 21st, 2020 at approximately 4:23 P.M., Porterville Police Department Patrol Officers responded to Willow Avenue and G Street regarding an injury traffic collision. When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided in the intersection however one vehicle had fled the scene. The remaining vehicle contained a pregnant adult female and a 4 year old child, both who sustained minor injuries.
While officers were at the initial collision scene, they received information the suspect vehicle was disabled in the area of Martin Street and Highway 190. Officers responded to the area, locating the vehicle unoccupied. Officers developed information that the suspect was possibly in the 1300 block of Stark Street where they located a 17 year old male juvenile. The juvenile was determined to be the driver, arrested without incident and later booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility where he is being held without bail.
The adult female and child were treated and released at a local hospital.