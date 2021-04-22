Porterville Police reported apprehending a man acting erratically who eventually assaulted a police officer.
Johnathon Salmon, 28 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the sub-100 block of South Kessing Street, regarding a male subject acting erratically. Officers contacted Salmon, who attempted to flee on foot.
He was detained and while attempting to place Salmon under arrest, he physically assaulted an Officer causing visible injury. Salmon was ultimately placed under arrest and was booked into the Tulare County South County Jail.
Police reported he was also in possession of a controlled substance. Salmon was booked on charges of resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.