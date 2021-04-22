A man reportedly riding a skateboard and acting erratically has been arrested.
Justin Elkins, 46 of Porterville, was arrested
At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Balmoral Street and Henderson Avenue, regarding a male subject acting erraticly. The subject was reported to be riding a skateboard, wearing a kevlar helmet and tactical vest.
Officers located a subject matching the description and he was determined to be Elkins. During the contact, Elkins was found to be in possession of brass knuckles, a felony.
Elkins was arrested for Possession of Brass Knuckles and booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.