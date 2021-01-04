A man who Porterville Police say violently resisted offices has been arrested.
Raymond Tanguma, 35 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, Porterville Police Officers contacted Tanguma as a passenger in a vehicle on Plano Street near Highway 190. Tanguma, who was on probation and has prior weapons charges, was directed to step out of the vehicle for a weapons pat down.
Tanguma stepped out and began violently resisting and fighting with officers. Officers were able to take him into custody without suffering any injuries.
Tanguma, who's a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun. Tanguma also displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and was out on bail for a pending felony case.
Due to Tanguma’s probation status, officers responded to his residence to conduct a probation compliance check. The investigation further revealed Tanguma to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, all within access of two young children who lived at the residence.
Tanguma was transported to the Tulare County Sheriff Office, South County Detention Facility, for booking. Tanguma is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.