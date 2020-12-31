The Porterville Police Department has issued a public service announcement discouraging gunfire to ring in the New Year.
As today is New Year’s Eve the police department is encouraging everyone to celebrate safely while following current COVID-19 guidelines.
The police department stated two phrases that have become synonymous with New Year’s Eve has been “Don’t drink and drive” and “What goes up must come down.”
The police department added it wants another phrase to be synonymous with this year’s New Year: “Stay safe, stay home.”
The police department stated those who choose to drink should have designated driver. The department added buzzed driving is the same as drunk driving.
As far as gunfire the department stated “Celebratory gunfire is not just discouraged as being a poor and unsafe choice but it is also a criminal act punishable by arrest.
“Those that elect to choose to engage in celebratory gunfire this weekend need to be reminded that those bullets will land at some point and when they do the velocity is powerful enough to cause major injury or even death.”
The police department stated every New Year it has to make DUI arrests and that
It receives calls on New Year’s Day of gun shots that have gone through the roofs of homes and vehicles.
The police department stated it will be operating at maximum enforcement over the New Year’s holiday. The department stated its patrol unit will be supplemented by the traffic unit conducting DUI enforcement along with the Neighborhood Crime Suppression Unit.