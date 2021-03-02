Porterville Police state a convicted felon possession ammunition has been arrested.
Scott Pena, 31 of Porterville, has been arrested.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, a Porterville Police Officer contacted Pena inside a parked vehicle in the 300 block of E. Garden Avenue. During a consent search Pena was found to be in possession of ammunition.
Pena is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing ammunition. Pena was also determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested without incident.
Pena was transported to the Tulare County Sheriff Office, South County Detention Facility.