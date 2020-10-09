Porterville Police reported they arrested two men who they state are gang members after a disturbance early Friday morning.
Gabriel Sanchez, 27 of Porterville, and Anthony Garcia, 34 of Portervile, were arrested. At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Porterville Police Officers responded to an apartment complex located in the 400 block of West Springville Avenue regarding a disturbance.
One subject was said to have a firearm during an altercation. Officers arrived and the investigation led them to an apartment where they contacted Sanchez, who police say is an active criminal street gang member who was on active probation and a previously convicted felon. Sanchez was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and taken into custody.
During a search of a vehicle a loaded shotgun was found. Officers continued to investigate and identified a second suspect, Garcia, who police say is also an active criminal street gang member and a previously convicted felon. Garcia was contacted at his apartment and taken into custody.
Sanchez was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Loaded Firearm by a Gang Member, Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle, Under the Influence While in Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang and Conspiracy. He's being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Garcia was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Loaded Firearm by a Gang Member, Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle, Participation in a Criminal Street Gang and Conspiracy. He's being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding illegal activity by criminal street gang members are urged to call and report it to the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.