By CAPT. DAVE ARCHER
For The Recorder
C/SGT Roberto Lozano, a seventh grader at Porterville Military Academy (PMA), placed second at the California Cadet Corps, State Individual Major Awards (Cadet of the Year) competition in the category of First Year Cadet/Junior High.
The competition consisted of a written exam, uniform inspection, sitting before a panel and answering a battery of questions, and finally giving a three-to-five minute speech in one of five different topics. C/SGT Lozano chose the topic of vaping and had to defend if he believed it should be better regulated. Questions posed to him before the board were in the topics of cadet regulations, drill and ceremonies, wear and appearance of uniforms, Cadet Corps history, military customs and courtesies, chain of command and other miscellaneous topics.
When asked why he decided to compete he said, “I knew I was going to learn more if I won or lost.”
The competition usually takes place over an entire day. Competitors come from 13 brigades from all over the state. This year the competition was virtual because of the quarantine measures. Interestingly C/SGT Lozano didn’t want to attend PMA. His parents insisted that he did. He says he expected the school to be strict with nothing really to do but work. He said he quickly learned that at the academy cadets “work hard and play hard”. He also mentioned that he quickly found that, “it is a very caring environment where people want to help you learn”.
For initially not wanting to attend the academy he has shown tremendous growth and is one the top students academically and in cadet rank. Cadet sergeant is reserved for those who have demonstrated the ability to lead by example. Very few attain this rank in their first year. He has also been moved up twice in positions of responsibility.
Every cadet arrives at the academy a recruit. Cadets must first learn to follow. C/SGT Lozano went from a follower to a squad leader of six to seven cadets, bypassed platoon sergeant and is now a platoon leader. He has three subordinate leaders that report to him and a platoon of 15 cadets.
At PMA, age and grade are not factors in the selection for leadership positions. Although C/SGT Lozano is only in the seventh grade, he is in charge of cadets from seventh through 10th grade. All of his accomplishments this year are remarkable in their own right, but he has done all this at the age of 13.
His mother Leia Lozano, also a member of PMA’s Parent Action Committee, explained how she has seen him grow.
“Being at PMA has instilled teamwork values in Roberto,” said Leia. “When he succeeds, his school and fellow cadets succeed. He doesn’t do things for recognition, instead he hopes to encourage other cadets they can too. That is the leadership quality I see growing, showing humility in serving others.
“At first, Roberto was reluctant to attend a military school. As parents, we saw the opportunity that was unlike others, the ability to earn his pilots license upon completion of High School. Roberto would like to enlist in the military and attending PMA [provided] the opportunity to check out that kind of structure.”
She went on to say, “I think it’s good to note that even though Roberto is mature in many ways, he is still a teenager. He enjoys listening to music, hanging with friends and his older sisters, binge watching Netflix and Techie, or talking about Marvel Trivia.”
PMA teachers are excited for him placing at the competition and also weren’t surprised that he represented PMA well. One veteran teacher weighed in on his accomplishment.
Mrs. Browning, his ELA teacher, and one of the original teachers to help open the academy, explained that, “Roberto holds himself and the other cadets to a high standard. He is always willing to help cadets who want to put in the effort, but he will not compromise his integrity.”
This is in lockstep with what C/SGT Lozano said about the most important things he’s learned at the academy and that is, “to lead by example and always maintain integrity.”
His Company Commander, C/1LT(P) Tommy Xayachack, who is also slated to be PMA’s Battalion Commander next year, tries too instill traits of good leaders in all his cadets.
C/1LT Xayachack said that, “C/SGT Lozano embodies our academy’s motto, LEADERS FORGED HERE.”
Army Staff Sergeant Stephanie Villa is relatively new to PMA coming from PMA’s sister academy Oakland Military Institute where she was an instructor. She is C/SGT Lozano’s TAC NCO. Selecting him for his platoon leader position she said, “C/CPL Lozano is a great example of [by] putting your mind to something, you can accomplish anything. He has been motivated and is a definite leader.”
C/SGT Lozano is well rounded. He excels academically, is already a cadet Non-Commisioned Officer and was a member of PMA’s first middle school boys soccer team. In his free time he likes to read books about Greek mythology. He’s been a Boy Scout with Troop 132. You may have seen his troop carrying the giant American flag nicknamed Kong at each year’s Band-O-Rama. He fishes for shark in San Francisco Bay and enjoys anything having to do with water. He attends his youth group at his church. His future plans are to attend college using an ROTC scholarship as a means to pay for his school and wants to become a military officer.
When asked what advice he had for the incoming new cadets he said, “Just go for it. It’s tough at first, but everything you gain is very fruitful.”
Historically, cadets that place in his category at state go on to promote to cadet lieutenant colonel and cadet colonel and hold positions such as Brigade and State commander. PMA is sure he will be part of that history.
