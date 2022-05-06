Butler Amusements is again providing the rides for this year's Porterville Fair. And again plenty of rides will be provided in the carnival.
The Porterville Fair returns in full after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair will be held May 11 through May 15 at the Porterville Fairgrounds.
Back by popular demand is Turbo Force. On Turbo Force riders are taken for a 70 mile an hour “spin” at the ends of a whirling arm that takes them 120 ft. in the air and sends them hurtling towards earth in an arc generating force three times the pull of gravity. The ride features upside down free-flipping action.
There's also the A.R.M. Vertigo which goes 100 feet in the air. Once the ride begins, the entire center twists in a circular motion. Riders enjoy a swinging sensation as the entire center track lifts up slowly until reaching the top of the ride.
1001 Nachts is a spectacular bright ride. It's a platform rides that goes completely up and over in a circular fashion.
There will also be the more traditional Zipper ride. There’s more spinning going on with the Zipper than an out of control top.
In addition there's the Zombie Carnival where passengers are invited to climb aboard coffin like carriages. Passengers will creep along a winding track which takes them to the Zombie Carnival. Complete darkness awaits riders as their carriage navigates twists and turns.
Of course there's the traditional Giant Wheel, the Ferris Wheel-type, which rises to 100 feet.
Kiddie Land will again provide plenty of attractions for small children, including the Pirate Jet. There will also be the Wacky Tracks Funhouse, the Wacky Worm Coaster and the Jumping Jungle in Kiddie Land.
Near the main gait will be a towering, mammoth slide that will provide plenty of racing lanes.
General admission to the fair is $12 for those older than 12, $7 for seniors and those 6-12 and free for those under 6.
Ride tickets are $24 before the fair begins and are available at Bank of the Sierra's Main Street and West Olive locations, Town and Country Market, Grocery Outlet, the Olive Street entrance at the Vallarta Shopping Center, Summit Charter Academy-Matthew, from Prairie Center 4-H members and the Porterville Recorder.
Ride tickets for $24 can also be purchased from noon to 4 p.m. at the fair office. After the fair begins ride tickets cost $29.