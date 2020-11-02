The election campaign will finally come to an end on Tuesday, election day, which will be the last day for voters to cast their votes either in person or by mail-in ballot.
Locally, there are plenty of races and measures on the ballot. The race that has received the most attention locally has been the race for the Sierra View District Board, which governs Sierra View District Hospital.
A husband and wife, Dr. Gaurang Pandya and Jyotsana Ela Pandya, are running for the board in different districts. Dr. Pandya is running for re-election in district 2 and is being challenged by Dr. Kuldeep Jagpal.
Ela Pandya is running in district 1. The election code requires candidates to live in the districts they represent and Ela Pandya said she will do so and it shouldn't be an issue.
But Dr. Bindusagar Reddy is challenging Ela Pandya in district 1, stating it's improper for a husband and wife to serve on the board in different districts. Kiran Sandhu is on the ballot in district 1, but says she won't be able to serve as a board member and is supporting Reddy.
In district 4, Sierra View Board chairman Dr. Rakesh Jindal is running for reelection in district 4. Jindal is being challenged by Liberty Lomeli, a medical director, and Victoria Porter, a medical office manager.
OTHER RACES
Mayor Martha Flores is running for reelection in district 3 on the Porterville City Council and is being challenged by Michael Smith, a retired correctional lieutenant.
Virginia Gurrola chose not to run for reelection in district 5 but there are three candidates running to replace her. Jerry Hall, a retired law enforcement officer, Josh Sulier and Kellie Carrillo, a community services administrator, are all running in district 5.
There are also two positions up for election in the Porterville Unified School District. Juan Figueroa, the incumbent and an education program director, is being challenged by Sonia Lozano, an accountant in district 1.
Donna Berry, a former Porterville College administrator and interim president at Reedley College, is the incumbent in district 6 after being appointed to the position. She's running to stay in the seat and is being challenged by Les Pinter and Anthony W. Martin, an educator and district administrator. Pinter is best known as the man who sold the program to Bill Gates that led to Microsoft Word.
Tulare County Supervisor Kuyler Crocker, who represents the Lindsay-Strathmore area, is up for releection and is being challenged by retired Tulare County Sheriff's Captain Larry Micari.
On the federal level, U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, who represents District 23 which includes Porterville, is being challenged by Democrat Kim Mangone.
Republican Devin Nunes is running for reelection in district 22 which covers a small portion of the Lindsay area. He's being challenged by Democrat Phil Arballo.
Democrat T.J. Cox is the incumbent in District 23, which covers a portion of Southwest Tulare County. Cox is in a rematch with Republican David Valadao and the campaign has again been a bitter fight with negative campaign commercials from both campaigns flooding the airwaves.. Cox unseated Valadao in the 2018 election that wasn't decided until about a month after the November general election.
On the state level, Republican Devon Mathis is running for reelection in District 26 and is being challenged by Democrat Drew Phelps.
SCHOOL BOARDS
There are at least three other contested school board races in the area. There are four candidates running for three seats on the Woodville School District Board. One of the candidates is a teacher at the school, Armando Lopez. If Lopez wins one of the three seats, he would have to resign his positions as a teacher.
Lopez also serves on the Woodville Public Utility Board, serving in district 1. Lopez also filed for that position and was the only candidate to do so.
Two incumbents are also running, Diana Oceguera-Martinez and Amanda Medina. Larry Vasquez, a truck driver/warehouseman, is also running for the board.
The Pleasant View School District has four candidates running for two spots on the board. Incumbents Michael L. Smith and Davey Gobel are running to return to their seats and are being challenged by Yalimar Garcia and Rachele Alcantar, a home care provider.
The Terra Bella School Board also has three candidates running for two seats. Incumbents Alfredo Beltran, a retired assistant engineer, and Mariana Lopez are running to return to their seats and are being challenged by Rachel J. Eala.
MEASURES
Voters in the City of Porterville will consider two tax measures on the November ballot. Measure R would enact a 10 percent tax on marijuana businesses gross receipts or at a rate of $25 per square foot.
Measure S would raise the tax on the cost for people when staying at a hotel or place such as a Airbnb in Porterville from eight percent to 12 percent.
Even though school bond measures, including a state school bond measure went down to convincing defeat during the March primary election, Sunnyside Elementary School has placed a bond measure on Tuesday's ballot.
Voters in the Sunnyside district will consider a $2 million bond measure for the repairs of roofs, modernizing classrooms, restrooms and class facilities. The bond would levy a tax of 3 cents per $100 in assessed property value.
On the state level, there's no less than 12 propositions voters will consider. The most prominent is Proposition 15 which looks to partially rescind 1978's Proposition 13, which the state's voters passed to substantially reduce property taxes in a tax revolt.
But now those who support Proposition 13 which will raise taxes on some business say it's necessary to fund education and healthcare in the state. For a summary of all of California's propositions on the ballot visit https://ballotpedia.org/California_2020_ballot_propositions
VOTING INFORMATION
Polls will be open for in-person voting for the next four days. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and then on election day, Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The polling locations in Porterville are at Porterville College, the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building and the CHMA Community Center at 466 E. Putnam Avenue. There's also a poll location in Lindsay at the Lindsay Memorial Building, 775 N. Elmwood.
There will also be two additional polling locations in the area open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.: The Springville Memorial Building and at the Tule River Tribal Office, 340 North Reservation Road.
Voting by mail-in ballots can still be done. Mail-in ballots placed through the mail need to be postmarked by Tuesday.
But mail-in ballots can be dropped off at three local drop-off box locations: The City of Portervlle Drop-off-CND Fuel Station at 555 N. Prospect; the Porterville Transit Center, 61 W. Oak; and Lindsay City Hall, 150 N. Mirage.
The deadline to place mail-in ballots in drop-off boxes is 8 p.m. Tuesday.