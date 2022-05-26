Residents in The Porterville are now receiving the chance to help decide who their State Assembly, State Senate and U.S. Congress members will be after redistricting.
Those in the Porterville area could continue to be represented by Republican Devon Mathis in the State Assembly and Democrat Melissa Hurtado in the State Senate. But they will no longer represented by Republican Kevin McCarthy in Congress.
The Bakersfield Congressman who could be in line to be the Speaker of the House currently represents Porterville in the 23rd district. But redistricting for the June 7 primary election and November general election has placed Porterville in the 22nd district.
But McCarthy is expected to re-elected to represent the 20th district which includes Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area. His main challenger is Democrat Marisa Wood, a Bakersfield teacher.
And while those in Porterville aren’t voting in this race there’s also an election as part of the June 7 primary election to elect a member of U.S. Congress to represent the current 22nd district through the rest of the year.
That person will be elected to replace Devin Nunes for the remainder of his term through the end of the year. The current 22nd district represents a small portion of Lindsay.
Porterville residents will vote in the redistricted district 22 in the June 7 primary and November general elections.
Congressman David Valadao, who currently represents the 21st district, is running in the redistricted 22nd district.
But he’s being challenged by two Conservative Republican candidates who have been critical of Valadao in Chris Mathys and Adam Medeiros. State Assemblyman Rudy Salas is the only Democrat on the ballot.
Hurtado currently represents Porterville in the 14th district. But she’s running in the 16th district which includes Porterville after redistricting.
The 16th district is a highly competitor one as former Stare Assembly member Nicole Parra and Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio are Democrats who are on the ballot.
Porterville farmer David Shepard who has received numerous endorsements from prominent Republicans is one of two Republicans on the ballot. The other is Bakersfield pastor Gregory Tatum.
Republican Mathis will look to continue to represent Porterville in the 33rd district. He’s being challenged by two Democrats, Farmersville City Councilman Ruben Macareno and Tulare City Councilman Jose Sigala.
The top two finishers in each race regardless of party will advance to the November General Election.
POLLING PLACES
Registered voters in Tulare County received their mail-in ballots beginning on May 9 and have already begun to vote.
Ballots mailed must be postmarked by Election Day. Voters can check the status of their ballot at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov
Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at the following local places: City of Porterville Reycle Drop-off and CNG Station, 535 N. Prospect; Porterville Transit Center, 61 W. Oak; Lindsay City Service Department. 150 N. Mirage.
Voters can also take their mail-in ballots to the polls on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local polling places are: Pleasant View School, 18900 Avenue 145, Poplar; Strathmore Memorial Building, 23124 Avenue 196; CHMA Community Center, 465 E. Putnam; Porterville Veterans Hall, 1900 W. Olive; Terra Bella Memorial Building, 23941 Avenue 95; First Baptist Church, 101 N. G. Street, Porterville.
Tule River Tribal Office, 340 N. Reservation Road; Lindsay Memorial Building, 775 N. Elmwood; First United Methodist Church, 344 E. Morton, Porterville; Henderson Baptist Church, 1876 W. Henderson, Porterville; Springville Memorial Building, 35994 Highway 190.