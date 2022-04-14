The Porterville City Council continued to look at the city's “priority” list when it comes to a large number of projects it wants to accomplish in the coming years at a study session on Tuesday.
In the end the council directed city staff to continue to proceed with the direction it has taken in identifying the path to be taken in accomplishing the highest priority projects that need to be done along with many other major projects.
In 2021-2022 the council identified all of the following as priority projects: Street improvements; the new community recreation center to be developed at Henderson and Fourth; Henry Street Park improvements, essentially the expansion of Murry Park to the north; wastewater tertiary treatment; new animal shelter; temporary and new libraries; Porterville Sports Complex improvements, which would include a lighted, regulation size baseball park.
Drought Demonstration Garden; Westwood Tule River Bridge Widening; Olive Avenue median drought landscaping; Highway 190 and Highway 65 Welcome to Porterville signs; Skate Park shade structure and lighting; and American Rescue Plan funding.
The city is receiving $20 million from the federal American Rescue Plan and city staff has recommended revisions in how to use that funding which were covered in Tuesday's meeting. Along with ARP funds, the city has a myriad of funds from state and federal grants and various measures it's using to pay for all the projects.
Among the funds available to the city are $45 million in Measure R regional funds over the next 15 years that could possibly used for infrastructure projects such as the Westwood Tule River Bridge widening.
Many of the projects such as the various street improvements, Henry Street Park and the Skate Park improvements at Veterans Park are underway or set to begin. The relocation of the airport runway to the northwest across Scranton Avenue is scheduled for 2026.
Then there's what could be called the “honorable mention” list of what the city refers to as “other major projects.” Of course among those is the Eagle Mountain Casino relocation near the Porterville Municipal Airport.
Also listed among other major projects is the East Porterville water connection project. Two of the three wells for that project have been completed with the second well, the Church Well, recently completed. Completion of the third well, the Akin Well, is still at least a couple years away.
Other major projects are recommendations from the Serious Accident Review Team, SART, after the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
Other major projects include deficient water system connections. There are six deficient water systems in the area to be connected to the City of Porterville's water system. Among them is Hope School just to the south of Porterville, which is now having to use bottled water.
Other major projects are the Tule River Parkway Phase III construction, Butterfield Stage Corridor/Santa Fe Byway, mini-arenas near the Heritage Center, the Navigation Center and the runway relocation at the Porterville Airport.
Another major project are $14 million of annexation sewer projects that are now going on throughout the city.
As Porterville City Manager John Lollis put it, “these are not priorities. These are just other major work projects.”
Projects underway or that have been green-lighted include the Tule River Parkway Phase III construction, the Butterfield Stage Corridor and the Santa Fe Byway/Rails to Trails project. The city has received an $8 million grant for the Butterfield Stage Corridor and a $3.61 million grant for the Santa Fe Byway.
The Navigation Center is also currently the only one of its kind in Tulare County that provides 15 emergency shelter beds and 15 supportive housing beds.
As far as tertiary water treatment and Eagle Mountain Casino, a tertiary water treatment facility is being constructed in conjunction with the Eagle Mountain Casino project at an estimated cost of $15 million. With the support of State Senator Melissa Hurtado, the city received $2.5 million from State Assembly Bill 74 for that project.
ROADS
There are currently $37 million in road projects in the city that have been authorized by the council that are in various stages of development. Lollis said that $37 million is just for the pavement, the roads themselves, and not for the other infrastructure that's needed for the projects.
In 2022-2023 the city is set to spend $13.4 million on road projects again that will only go to the pavement. The city is set to spend $10 million on roads in 2023-2024 and $4.625 million in 2024-2025.
The major upcoming project which Lollis refers to as “the monster” set to begin around 2024 and will take five to six years to complete is the $17 million Morton project.
In addition major upgrades to Teapot Dome will be needed with the coming Eagle Mountain Casino. The county is also making improvements to its portions of Teapot Dome. The city will fund $8 million of improvement for Teapot Dome from Highway 65 to West with Measure R regional funds.
When it comes to Teapot Dome roundabouts will be placed at Newcomb and Teapot Dome and West and Teapot Dome.
As far as signage on Highway 190 and Highway 65 that are Welcome to Porterville signs that also will include features for the Mighty 190 tourism effort, the city will have to come up with its own funding for those signs.
PUBLIC FACILITIES
Among the public facilities in the plans are the new library to be located off of Olive south of the South County Justice Center. The city has budgeted $32.5 million for the new library to be on the safe side but expects the cost of the library to be more around $25 million.
The city will use insurance funds from the library fire to pay for the new library. The city has also applied for a $10 million library grant from the state.
The city has received letters of support from its two state legislators, State Assemblyman Devon Mathis and State Senator Melissa Hurtado for the grant. The city will find out if it's awarded the grant this summer. Lollis expressed cautious optimism at Tuesday's meeting the city could receive the grant.
Among the other other public facilities is the $11 million community recreation center/park at Fourth and Henderson: the $7.55 million animal shelter to be located at the former Citybank building on D; up to $3 million in fire station improvements.
There's also $1.8 million for several mini-arenas to be placed near the Heritage Center that can be used for various sports such as pickleball, volleyball, basketball and arena soccer. Other public facilities include the $1 million baseball park that will likely be located at the Porterville Sports Complex but could be located at the mini-arenas complex as well. And $750,000 for Hayes Field lighting as well.
MULTI-MODAL PROJECTS
These projects include the Butterfield Stage Corridor; The Westwood Tule River Bridge; Santa Fe Byway; Veterans Park Trail parking lot and restrooms renovation; Tule River Parkway III; Phase II of the Veterans Park trail at a cost of more than $1.8 million; Tule River Parkway lighting at a cost of $1.63 million; and Rails To Trails lighting at a cost of a little more than $1 million.
In addition there's plans for a $1.5 million commercial building fire training facility as recommended by SART after the library fire. The fire training facility would be the only one of its kind in Tulare County and would serve the region.
ARP FUNDING
When the city was awarded $20 million in ARP funds last year the council initially set water, assisting the homeless, infrastructure such as broadband and technology, assisting businesses and public safety as priorities for the funding to be used.
Since setting those priorities the criteria in which ARP funds can be used has changed. The city has $10 million in restricted ARP funds and $10 million in unrestricted funds.
The restricted funds still can be used in some ways to address the priorities the council initially set. The city has used $3 million of its restricted funds so far, which includes $1.86 million in the vaccination incentive program in which $100 gift cards for Porterville businesses were given to those for being vaccinated.
The city will also use $250,000 in restricted ARP funds to establish a mental health professional position in the Porterville Police Department to help the department deal with the homeless and mentally ill.
The city has proposed to use the $10 million in unrestricted ARP funds for four projects. It has proposed $5 million be used toward the funding of the animal shelter, which will also include a dog park.
Also proposed is $3.2 million to complete the funding of the community recreation center/park at Henderson and Fourth. The City has received a $7.8 million state Proposition 68 grant for the project.
In addition $1 million in ARP funds would be used for the new baseball park to replace Porterville Municipal Ballpark where the South County Justice Center is now located. And $750,000 would be used for Hayes Field ligthing.
As Lollis put it, “That's a really fast way to spend $10 million.”