Barbecue, corn dogs, wings and pretty much deep fried anything will again be among the many choices of food offered at this year's Porterville Fair to be held May 17-21.
The fair's food court has an extensive lineup of food vendors offering traditional favorite fair foods along with some new dishes.
For the traditionalist, The Dog House will serve up a wide variety of corn dogs, gourmet dogs and specialty dogs. Williams Concessions will deliver juicy hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken fingers along with breakfast sandwiches and burritos. Pipin’ hot pizza will also be avaliable at the Fatte Albert’s Pizza Trolly.
For those who like to turn up the heat a bit, Noel’s is returning to Porterville Fair with their wide range Mexican menu along with breakfast choices.
New to the Fair this is China Express bringing some favorite Chinese dishes like egg roll on a stick, teriyaki chicken bowl, tempura shrimp and fried chow mein. Also new is The Goose serving Greek gyros, lamb chop loli pops, feta fries, barbecue brisket, tri tip, ribs, baked potatoes, and assorted Greek pastries.
Me So Korny is where one will find fresh corn on the cob or in a cup. Me So Korny also has Jolly Rancher Slushie drinks.
Fresh squeezed lemonade made to order in lemon and strawberry flavors will be available at the Lemonade Stand.
There will be plenty of choices to satisfy the sweet tooth. California Ice Cream has been with the Porterville Fair for years and will be back to serve ice cream in a multitude of ways or frozen bananas and cheesecake.
Marty’s Sweet Treats deep fries almost everything — Twinkies, Oreos, Snickers. Churroholics will serve up churros by the stick or in bulk with a multitude of toppings to choose from. Top it all off with a churro horchata.
Kona Ice returns to offer its popular shaved ice from its recognizable Kona Truck. One can pick a flavor and load it up.
Richard’s Concessions will serve specialty coffees, lattes and regular coffees, including strong and black if that’s what one prefers. Richards also has hot chocolate, smoothies, Gatorade and snacks. Dippin’ Dots is offered at Richard’s as well.
In the Bank of the Sierra Expo Building there will be handmade fudge offered by Fazackerley’s Fudge. Rodney makes his secret family recipe fudge in every imaginable flavor. He serves it up along with caramel and candy apples, nut rolls and popcorn. This is considered a must stop by booth every year.
HERITAGE LOUNGE
The Heritage Association: the fundraising arm of Porterville Fair,will again host the Heritage Lounge during Fair week. The Lounge will have a full bar, a private outdoor patio, as well as snacks. Appetizers will be serviced each evening and a “Buyers Brunch” will be served on Saturday prior to the auction.
The Lounge has become the hot spot to relax each evening. The Lounge will be open Wednesday through Friday 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 8 to 10 a.m. and noon to 10 p.m.. Hosts of the nightly appetizers are Nuckols Ranch, E..M Tharp/Golden State Peterbilt, Cow Puncher’s Café, Bank of the Sierra and the Konda Family.
Fair guests are being offered the option of purchasing value packages which will include season gate admission, VIP season parking and access to the Heritage Lounge for those ages 21and older. Lounge Sponsorships are also available to those wishing to advertise their business within the Lounge.
The mission of the Heritage Association is to ensure growth and viability for youth releated edcautional programs, exhibits and future projects at the fairgrounds. The Heritage Association states it's “dedicated to supporting the Porterville Fair so that it may continue to be an exemplary multi-use community resource.”
Those are encouraged to purchase their Heritage Lounge Package before they sell out.
The fair will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 20 and from 2 to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
The 75th annual Jr. Livestock Auction will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The fair will be held at the Porterville Fairgrounds two miles west of Highway 65 on Teapot Dome.
Admission for one day is $12, $7 for seniors 55 and older, $7 for children 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. A pass for all five days of the fair is $48 and $28 for seniors 55 and older and children 6-12.
Parking is $8 per day or $25 parking pass for the duration of the fair. VIP parking is $40 for the duration of the fair.
For more information regarding the activities and entertainment at this year’s Fair, visit the Fair Office or www.PortervilleFair.com or call 781-6582.