The Christmas season is upon us and with that there will be numerous events and activities for those in the community to take advantage of in Porterville.
The Christmas season always begins with a bang every year on the day after Thanksgiving with the opening of the Model Train Show at the Porterville Historical Museum that day and the Christmas Tree Lighting that night. Here's a look at those events and some of the other events and activities being offered in Porterville during the Christmas season:
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting on the day after Thanksgiving signifies the start of the Christmas season every year and that won't change as the Christmas Tree at City Hall again will be lit up during the 43rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday, November 25. Those attending will gather at the Centennial Park Pavilion for musical performances, an inspirational message and caroling. Those attending can also bring donations for a canned food drive and for Toys for Tots. The event will be held at 6 p.m.
TRAIN SHOW
The model train exhibit at the Porterville Historical Museum will provide a number of new attractions this year, including a new interactive train table with many fun train toys that will delight children.
The train show opens on Friday, November 25 and will also be held on Saturday, November 26, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 21-24 and 26-31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $8 for adults and free for children. For more information visit www.portervillemuseum.com
ZALUD HOUSE CANDLELIGHT TOURS
An old fashioned Christmas is always provided every year through the Zalud House Candlelight Tours which return this year. The annual candlelight tours return with guided tours, refreshments, seasonal displays and vintage decorations. Tours will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. December 9, 10, 16 and 17.
Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. The Zalud House is located at 393 N. Hockett. For more information call the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services, 559-791-7695 or the Zalud House, 782-7548.
CHILDREN'S CHRISTMAS PARADE
Children will again have the chance to see the lights of the annual Porterville Children's Christmas Parade presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Porterville. After being held on a Saturday during the day last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the parade that was begun by legendary Porterville Panther Band Director Buck Shaffer will return to downtown Porterville at night this year at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 1.
MYERS CEREMONY
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory will again hold its annual Memorial Tree Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. The service will take place in the Myers reception hall and will conclude outdoors with the official lighting and refreshments.
Myers offers the event to give those in the community a chance to honor loved ones they have lost by placing ornaments on Christmas trees. Anyone from the area can have an ornament honoring a loved one placed on a tree as the use of Myers' services isn't required.
Myers will begin accepting orders for ornaments at its location at 248 N. E Street on Sunday, November 27. Ornaments can be ordered seven days a week from that time. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Orders for ornaments to be placed on the trees will be accepted through Monday, December 19. The last day to place an ornament on a tree will be Wednesday, December 21.
FROST FEST
A new tradition — and extremely popular one was launched last year — and returns this year. The second annual Frost Fest, which is referred to as THE Central Valley's Holiday Festival, will return to the Porterville Fairgrounds.
There will be a community Christmas tree and the Snow Zone. There will also be the chance to take photos with Santa and his helpers and there will be unique selfie displays for photo-ops.
In addition there will be a Christmas tree decorating contest and the Country Christmas Marketplace with holiday gift booths featuring local artists.
There will also be Klaus' Kitchen with food and drink provided by local food trucks at a cost of $4 to $12.
And of course those attending will have the chance to walk through the four acre lighting display with lit pathways featuring unique displays, walkways and selfie stations.
Also, there will be Cocoa 4 a Cause, a hot cocoa booth with live-fire pits for Smores. Fifty percent of the revenue will be donated to local non-profit organizations.
The Hot Toddy Bar returns as well. And the Northern Lights Express returns giving those who come to Frost Fest a chance to ride through the lights while listening to Christmas music. Cost is $4 per person.
Frost Fest will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, December 15-18 and Wednesday through Friday, December 21-23. Admission is $15 for those 13 and older, $10 for those 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under.
For more information visit www.frostfest.net