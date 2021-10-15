The Porterville City Council will review continued major business development in the city and will also deal with two major sewer projects as part of its consent calendar at its next meeting.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Among the major business developments is changes to the configuration of the 60,650 square foot Olive and Lotus Commercial Development where the new Smart and Final is located.
Also to be developed at the site adjacent to Smart and Final is a second Human Bean coffee shop and a new Goodwill Store. The council will consider approving an amended conditional use permit for those developments at the site.
The northwest portion of the site will be used for a drive thru Human Bean coffee shop. Another Human Bean coffee shop is already being developed on Henderson.
There will also be another 20,437 square feet devoted to two retail buildings. Goodwill is proposing to construct a 15,750 square foot store and distribution facility on the eastern of the site. That would leave an area for the future development of a 3,200 square foot commercial pad.
In another scheduled item, the council will consider a conditional use permit for a Chevron ExtraMile at Olive and Cobb where Rainbow House of Carpets used to be located. The Chevron ExtraMile will be a service station and will also have a car wash and beer and wine would also be sold at the location.
In another scheduled item the council will continue the process of rezoning it has approved for the south end of Porterville. The first of two public hearings will be held on the rezoning. The rezoning will go into effect 30 days after the second public hearing is held.
There have been a number of requests fore businesses such as major automotive repair and car washes to be placed in the south end of the town and the rezoning will allow that to happen. The rezoning will cover the area of Main south to Olive to Date as well as on Orange from Main to Locust.
One major sewer project on the consent calendar involves the area of Pioneer Avenue to the north, Henderson Avenue to the south, Indiana Street to the west and will connect various locations to the east and west of Main Street.
The project will consist of 1.43 miles of eight inch and six inch diameter sewer mains, 26 sewer manholes and 102 sewer laterals. As far as the area affected concerned the possibility of forming a sewer utility district and various other sewer connection options have been discussed.
The total cost of the project will be $2.6 million. Certificates of Participation approved by the council last year will be the Sewer Revenue Bonds that will finance the project. As part of the consent calendar the council will be asked to authorize for bids for the project.
The council also authorized $2.5 million for the repairs of digesters No. 2 and No. 3 in the city's sewer plant between Prospect and Newcomb. The bulk of the repairs are being done to fix the digesters' steel dome covers.
City staff reported the project is about 60 percent complete but unforeseen construction costs have occurred. The additional cost is $200,000 and the council will be asked as part of the consent calendar to provide that funding from the city's wastewater treatment fund reserve funds.
OTHER BUSINESS
A public hearing will be held on a $100,000 “COPS” state grant the Porterville Police Department will receive which will be used by the department for its patrol division.
The City Council will also consider a recommendation on how to use a $178,000 grant for recreation coming from Proposition 68. The deadline to submit the proposal on how the grant will be used is December 31.
The Porterville Parks and Leisure Commission's top recommendation is to use the grant for improvements to the skatepark at Veterans park which would include an area that provides shade, a concrete addition to the dirt portion of the skate park and minimal solar lighting. The cost would be $177,000.
A pump track received the second most votes from the Parks and Leisure Commission at a cost of $175,000. A pump track is essentially a combined skate/BMX bicycle track that can be used for skateboards, BMX bikes and scooters.
Outdoor fitness equipment, a mini soccer pitch and field lighting for the Porterville Sports Complex tied for the third most votes among the Commission.
The council will also consider how to use American Rescue Plan funds for the Finca Serena housing complex for the low income and homeless at 358 E. Street. Organizers of the project have stated there's a $750,000 funding gap in the $20 million project being funded by the state.
The 80-unit affordable housing project will provide 40 units for the homeless and 40 units to the low income. The housing project is considered the first of its kind in the Valley.
The City of Porterville is receiving $20 million from the American Rescue Plan and can use $750,000 from that funding to go to the project. But Tulare County, which is receive $90.6 million in ARP funds, has also allocated $500,000 to the city of Porterville to deal with the issue of homelessness and the city could also use that funding to go toward the project.
The council will also review progress made by the New Porterville Rescue Mission. City staff reported as far as the mission meeting city requirements they “found that the conditions that were out of compliance with the housing code had been remedied.”
The council will also review the redistricting process for its five councilmember districts that will take place as a result of the 2020 Census. The council will be asked to approve a $42,000 contract with Best Best and Krieger of Southern California for services in helping with the redistricting process.
Best Best Krieger is a legal firm that specializes in redistricting issues and provides services for agencies all over the state.
In addition the council will consider approving a resolution in support of the Water Infrastructure Funding Act of 2022. Those behind the act are working to place it as an initiative on the November, 2022 ballot. The act would require two percent of the state budget be used to providing for the state's water needs.