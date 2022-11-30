Pleasant View School and its Step-up students will hold their Fill Our Bus event to benefit Toys For Tots.
The toy drive will feature resource booths, music, cookies and hot chocolate. The event will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. December 8 at Pleasant View School, 18900 Avenue 145, Poplar.
The school is asking people to fill its bus with new unwrapped toys for children in need. Save The Children is another sponsor of the event.
Vendors and those who would like to provide a resource booth are welcome to participate in the event. Vendors are asked to provide one new/unwrapped toy.
Organizations and individuals can also participate in the drive thru and drop off a toy. All car clubs, bike clubs or any company or organization are welcome.
Those interested in being a vendor can call 559-788-2002 or email breyes@pleasant-view.k12.ca.us
Resources and books for prenatal through third grade will also be provided. For more information on the event call (559) 788-2002, extension 215.