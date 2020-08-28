Pleasant View School has been awarded a $15,000 grant for science, technology, engineering and math — STEM — education.
The grant comes from the Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program. In early 2020, Bayer partnered with farmers to nominate rural public school districts and award grants to enhance their STEM programs.
Through the Bayer Fund America's Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to rural America since 2010. Pleasant View School District is one of the many schools across the country that has benefited from Bayer Fund's Grow Rural Education program.
Grow Rural Education grants have helped schools purchase an array of STEM-related materials, such as augmented-reality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment.
Pleasant View will use the Grow Rural Education funds for student-led "Wings of Knowledge" agriculture-technology projects in which students collaborate with local growers and ranchers to develop technology solutions that help farmers enhance their business operations.
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominate a public school district to compete for a merit-based $15,000 grant. School districts that are nominated, then submit a grant application describing their STEM-focused project. Grow Rural Education's Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of a panel of math and science teachers and approximately 30 agricultural leaders from across the country, review the finalist applications and select the winning school districts, including Pleasant View.
"Bayer Fund and the farmers we partner with feel incredibly passionate about Grow Rural Education because we're investing in our children — who are the future — by enhancing STEM learning in rural public school districts," said Al Mitchell, President, Bayer Fund. "We are always amazed by the incredible support of local farmers, as well as the countless ways Grow Rural Education brings teachers, students and people in the community together to set children up for success."
To view a complete list of winners or to learn more about the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program visit AmericasFarmers.com
Farmers are also encouraged to participate in Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program, which is accepting farmer enrollments through November 1, 2020. Grow Communities allows farmers to enroll for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite local eligible nonprofit organization.
America’s Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through three community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work. America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders also support students pursuing ag-related studies by offering $1,500 scholarships towards higher education.
Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.