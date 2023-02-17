Since Pleasant View Elementary School has already be recognized as a transformative school to watch on the national level, it only made sense the school has been honored as a school to watch on the state level as well.
Last week, Pleasant View was named a high-performing California middle grades school. The school was recognized as part of the State Department of Education's 2023 California Schools to Watch program.
Pleasant View was one of 36 new schools to be recognized, while 41 schools reapplied and were redesignated as 2023 California Schools to Watch. All together there have been 186 schools designated as Schools to Watch in the state over the years.
Pleasant View superintendent Mark Odsather said the state team that reviewed the school for the honor could see the transformations the site has made. “It was pretty apparent to them we do things differently, we function differently,” Odsather said.
Odsather has noted the way education has been done hasn't really changed much in the last 150 years. Pleasant View was recognized last year for its effort to change that when it was named as a National Demonstration District by the national School Superintendents Association.
So because little has changed in education for so long Odsather said about the changes being made at Pleasant View, “I don't think it's one of those things that will happen overnight.”
But he did say the school is making progress. “I think we have a foundation for what we want to build,” Odsather said.
Pleasant View is transforming from the traditional model of a teacher standing in front of a classroom to a more collaborative approach. The school is also moving away from the hierarchal structure in education. “We're not top-down,” Odsather said. “It's very lateral in terms of what we do.”
Odsather said schools needed to take a look at what they were doing during the COVID pandemic, especially when it came to meeting students' social and emotional needs.
“It's nice that our staff has been recognized,” said Odsather about the state honor. “They've done a lot of the heavy lifting over the years. We have committed to know we're going to learn as we go.”
“Congratulations to these schools for building systems that support all students from all backgrounds and who bring a wealth of individual and family assets,” said State superintendent Tony Thurmond about the schools that were recognized. “These middle grades students attend programs that help them believe in themselves, discover their interests, and work toward their academic, life, and career goals. These middle schools are exceptional role models of how educational innovation and an enthusiastic school community can keep students engaged and learning through a critical stage in their K–12 journey.”
The schools to watch were honored for demonstrating academic excellence, social equity and responsiveness to the needs of students.
The California Schools to Watch program is sponsored by the state Department of Education, the California League of Educators, and the California Middle Grades Alliance in association with The National Forum. To earn the designation, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by middle grades experts. In order to retain the designation, each school is reevaluated every three years.
The 2023 schools will be recognized at the California Schools to Watch Celebration in Monterey on March 9. For more information about the program, please visit www.leagueofeducators.org/stw