Pleasant View School has shut down and will be closed through April 13.
The school is on spring break this week but there will be no school at Pleasant View from March 23 through April 13.
“Pleasant View Elementary School is closing school out of an abundance of caution,” the school said in a statement.
“It’s just a tough situation,” Pleasant View superintendent Mark Odsather said. “It’s probably in the best interest of our kids and the community to close.”
Odsather said though there will still be logistical challenges with closing the school such as providing students meals.
Porterville Unified School District is also on spring break and has yet to make the decision to close its schools.
PUSD has canceled several events including the Porterville Celebrates Reading and the Art Show scheduled for April 4; the Local Control and Accoutability Plan meeting scheduled for March 25 and the Parent Summit on April 7. the Poetry on Parade/Poetry and Prose events scheduled at various sites have also been canceled.
“Porterville Unified School District is aware of a number of other school districts in the state that have made the decision to suspend school, in some cases for several weeks,” the district said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Unlike the majority of these districts, PUSD is fortunate in having its spring break. (We) will use that opportunity to ensure campuses are cleaned and disinfected for the health and safety of our staff and students.
“The district will also use this time to review the latest guidance from healthcare professionals and continue to closely monitor the situation in consultation with the Tulare County Office of Education, neighboring districts, and the Tulare County Department of Public Health.”
The Tulare County Department of Public Health has yet to mandate the closing of schools. “However, we are working to ensure our students will be supported if that decision becomes necessary,” the district stated.
“We understand how disruptive school closures would be for the community and know our families depend on the district for a number of essential services, such as childcare and meals.”
The district also stated it will provide regular updates throughout spring break on its website, portervilleschools.org and its Facebook page.
Burton School District is also on spring break this week. The district’s board held a special meeting on Monday to consider giving the superintendent authority to close the district’s schools if necessary.
BARN THEATER
The Barn Theater has also postponed its production of “The King and I” which was scheduled for April.
“Our utmost concern is for the health and safety of our patrons, actors, and other volunteers,” the Barn Theater posted on its website. “We will reopen our doors and resume our season once it is safe for everyone.”
EAGLE MOUNTAIN
The Bell Biv Devoe Concert scheduled for Friday, March 20 at Eagle Mountain Casino has been canceled. All credit card purchases have been refunded automatically. Those who paid with cash must go to the Eagle Mountain Casino gift shop. For more information, call 800-903-3353.
CDC RECOMMENDATION
The Centers for Disease Control has recommended on Sunday night all events in which there will be 50 or more people for the next eight weeks be suspended. That would affect events through May 15. On Monday, President Donald Trump issued guidance to limit gatherings to 10 people.
Events such as the Jackass Mail Run scheduled for April 18, the SCICON Barbecue and Festival on April 19 and the Sierra Springville Rodeo to be held April 24-26 would be affected. The Porterville Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Iris Festival scheduled for April 18.
The Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club’s Run For Life to benefit the Roger S. Good Cancer Center may also need to be postponed. That event is scheduled for May 2.
The Porterville Fair is scheduled to be held May 13-17. One alternative for the fair would be for it to be pushed back a week.
The Porterville Fair has canceled the Granite Hills FF Benefit Team Roping Event scheduled for Friday, March 20 and the Orange Belt Beef Boosters Annual Fundraiser scheduled for April 4 has also been canceled. The Porterville Fair stated events would be rescheduled if possible.
The Porterville Fair has posted the following statement on its website: “We will continue to follow recommendations as they are handed down. All events scheduled following April 4 will be handled as information continues to come in.
“As we continue to plan the 2020 Porterville Fair, May 13-17, Porterville Fair is committed to ensuring that your best interest is first and foremost.The health and wellbeing of all event attendees and fair guests is our highest priority. In these times of uncertainty, we will adhere to the current mandates and recommendations set forth by local, state and federal leadership.”
Tucoemas Credit Union Closed
The Tucoemas Federal Credit Union at 1389 W. Henderson is closed. ATMs, online banking and the mobile app remain available 24 hours.
“The Tucoemas leadership team is closely monitoring and following all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and taking all necessary steps to reduce health concerns,” Tucoemas posted on its website.
As of Monday, the Tulare and Whitendale Tucoemas branches remained open. Drive-up teller services are availabel at the Whitendale branch from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Organizations who would like to provide information on closures, postponements or the status of their events can contact Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1048.
Businesses that would like to inform the community about their status are also encouraged to contact Whisnand via email or phone.