The state announced all playgrounds in California can open with restrictions. All children 2 and older must wear a face covering while using a playground and eating and drinking is to be limited to ensure face coverings are worn as much as possible.
Children must also be under adult supervision. Playgrounds must also have a maximum capacity and social distancing of at least six feet must be maintained. The guidelines also state visits to playgrounds should be limited to 30 minutes when others are present.
Indoor playgrounds and indoor entertainment centers must remain closed.