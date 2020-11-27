Even in these difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the play must go on. Online that is.
The Barn Theater will presenting online performances December 11-13 that will benefit three local nonprofit organizations: Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, Lighthouse Royal Family Kids which serves foster children and the Barn Theater.
Each online performance will feature the play “The CASA Project: Stand Up For a Child.” The play is a dramatic reading in one act. Director is Kate Smith and assistant director is Charles Hickinbotham.
Cast members are Levi Smith, Ella Clausen, Ethan Willet, Caitlin Plumlee, Alyssa Levario, April Clausen, Kallysta Tyler, Alvino Levario, Donna Serna, Aaron Nuccum, Gordy Plaisted, Denise Everhart, John Arnold, Charles Hickinbotham, Ambree Bough and Kacie Bellisch.
Each online performance will also include live music and featured speakers. On Friday, Dbarnember 11, Eric Johnson, the executive director of CASA of Tulare County will be featured and he will tell his childhood story.
Lawrence Moran, an actor, director, playwrite and producer, will be featured on December 12. Moran is a child abuse survivor and former at-risk teen.
Smith is also director of the Lighthouse Royal Family Kids Camp. She will be featured on December 13 along with Bob Merzoian, a retired teacher and director, actor and board member at Barn Theater. Smith will share about Lighthouse Royal Family Kids and Merzoian will share about his Barn Theater experience.
For more information on the Royal Family Kids camp visit https://springville.royalfamilykids.org/
Tickets cost $20 per link. For more information visit https://portervillebarntheater.com/the-casa-project/