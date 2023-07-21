The pilot car is out.
A plan to use a pilot car to provide public access on Highway 190 to Camp Nelson won't be used after all. CalTrans Central Valley District 6 Director Diana Gomez made that announcement when she announced at meeting on Tuesday held in Camp Nelson the pilot car wouldn't be instituted. Gomez made the announcement after there was overwhelming sentiment expressed against the pilot car by those who attended the meeting held by CalTrans to provide an update on the progress of the repairs of Highway 190.
There was extensive damage done to Highway 190 as a result of the March flooding and CalTrans has embarked on what has been called an “aggressive” schedule to again provide unlimited public access along Highway 190 all the way from above Springville to Ponderosa by the end of the year. CalTrans estimates the repairs to accomplish that goal will cost $27 million.
The first step of that plan was to provide public access to Camp Nelson along Highway 190 using a pilot car beginning on July 28. But now that the pilot car won't be used there's no timetable for when more of the public can access Camp Nelson via Highway 190.
As it stands now Highway 190 is only supposed to be accessed by residents and those with businesses in Camp Nelson along with workers and emergency vehicles. Just who's granted access to Camp Nelson via Highway 190 also needs to be worked out going forward.
The plan called for one-way traffic with a pilot car. CalTrans has been working on repairs that would move the west end of the closure at Rio Vista five miles to the east at Wishon Drive, cutting the closure area from 13 to 8 miles.
The last 8 miles to Camp Nelson was to be the route the pilot car would take 24 hours a day. The plan also called for the pilot car to be in effect until the repairs along Highway 190 to Camp Nelson were completed. CalTrans stated drivers could have expected delays of up to 45 minutes with the pilot car.
CalTrans Central Valley District 6 public information officer Christian Lukens said staff met on Thursday to look at options going forward when it comes to access to Camp Nelson.
“We're progressing with a handful of ideas but there's nothing set in stone,” Lukens said. He added CalTrans hopes to have a plan finalized by next week.
He added CalTrans will meet those in Camp Nelson, including residents and rental owners next week. It was also announced at Tuesday's meeting CalTrans plans to hold monthly meetings at Camp Nelson to continue to provide updates on the Highway 190 repairs.
One complicating factor when it comes to provide access for those who want to rent places in Camp Nelson, Lukens said, is what kind of access there will be to the Tule River. Luken said renters likely won't be happy with rental owners if they rent a place but don't have access to the river.
But rental owners and businesses obviously would like as much access to be provided as soon as possible with the local economy struggling. So Lukens said CalTrans wants to come up with a plan going forward as soon as possible. “They want to at least get the plan in place pretty quickly,” Lukens said.
But he added “there's a few conversations that need to be had first” before a plan is put in place.
CalTrans has also pushed back its ambitious schedule. CalTrans had originally stated a goal to provide two-lane access to Camp Nelson by the end of the summer. It was announced at Tuesday's meeting CalTrans now expects to have two-lane access to Camp Nelson by October.
CONTINUING REPAIRS
CalTrans announced on Friday repairs on Highway 190 between Springville and the Western Divide Highway that are scheduled for next week, the week of July 24.
Drain inlets and grates will be installed 1/2 mile west of Lower Coffee Camp to the Tule River Powerhouse.
Failed culverts will be removed and new culverts will be installed 1 mile east of the Tule River Powerhouse to 1 mile west of Pierpoint Drive.
Culvert repair will continue at Belknap Creek and slide cleanup will continue between Camp Nelson and Redwood Drive.
CalTrans also stated a “Geotechnical crew will be on site starting next week for core drilling operations at critical locations to gather additional data for recommendations.”
And CalTrans stated staff will be evaluating damage at Belknal Creek to the project limits just west of Quaking Aspen.
“CalTrans would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience during this project,” the agency stated.