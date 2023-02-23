A new community center and park, designed by RRM Design Group, will be coming to the corner of Fourth Street and Henderson Avenue. The community center will feature a modern, eye-catching exterior and will incorporate features the community deemed important and was presented to the Porterville City Council during its meeting on Tuesday night.
Lance Wierschem, representing RRM Design Group as one of the project's lead architects, explained he was excited to present to the council about the future project. Wierschem said the roughly 18,000 square foot community center would include a gymnasium, racquetball court, space for teens, office space and more. The park aspect of the project would include a splash pad and playground, a rock climbing boulder, an art wall, and fitness equipment. In addition to the park and community center amenities, the project would incorporate the existing Santa Fe Byway bike and pedestrian path.
Tad Lupton, another RRM Design Group architect working on the project, spoke about the way the community center would be laid out.
"One of the things that was important to us in the creation of the exterior imagery for the building is the fact that basically every side has a great view for the community," said Lupton.
The rendered project featured a sleek rectangle shaped building with sloped roofs and a shaded entryway with large landscaped lawns. A space for local artists to be featured was front and center, and skylights were a noted piece of the building.
Housed under the sloped roofs of the community center would be a large gymnasium featuring a full basketball court in one direction and two youth basketball courts running in the other direction. The community center would also have an area for teenagers to study as well as an activity room.
"A key piece to this project is the fact that it is a grand hall," said Lupton. "So you've got this very large two-story, almost three-story, volume for the gymnasium and so we wanted to make sure it didn't overpower the surrounding context."
When Council member Greg Meister questioned where the funding for the project would come from, City Manager John Lollis responded the project components would be funded by various grants.
The city has so far received state and federal grants that will fund most of the project that will cost more than $10 million.
This project was simply presented to the council and no action was needed on the item as of yet.
During the meeting on Tuesday evening, the Council was asked to approve sewer connections to city sewer services for the Foothill Presbyterian Church.
The church had extended sewer connections in 2001 with the intent on being reimbursed by the city. However complications arose within the agreement based on the fact that not enough connections were made to the church's extension to reimburse the church for their expenses. The reimbursement agreement lapsed after 10 years.
City engineer Javier Sanchez acknowledged the previous extension funded by the church did benefit the city, and when approached by the church to connect to city sewer services, Sanchez estimated fees would run just under $7,200 for the connection which the church can either pay up front or pay over a period of 30 years.
When it came for Council decision, the Council unanimously approved connecting city sewer services to the Foothill Presbyterian Church.
The council received an update on the status of the New Porterville Rescue Mission. The rescue mission is on track with bringing their facility into code and has received no violations to their conditional use permit. Mayor Martha A. Flores requested updates about the rescue mission be added as informational items on the agenda for future meetings.
The KJUG Free Summer Concert series will make its way back to Porterville as the council approved a $7,000 sponsorship for the series this year. The artists and dates for the concerts are still unknown and plans will come before the council for street closures and special event insurance at a future meeting.
"I love events that bring the community together and this is one of them," Meister said.
The council also set a meeting for April 11 to discuss goals and priorities for the coming fiscal year.
"We are in the process of developing the next fiscal year budget, which that budget document is only as good as the priorities that have been developed by the council," said Lollis.
The next regular meeting of the Porterville City Council is scheduled for March 7.