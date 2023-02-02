Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana has begun making plans for this year's Cinco de Mayo Festivities.
On Wednesday, May 3 the Cinco de Mayo Pageant will be held at the CHMA Community Center, 466 E. Putnam. The Dia del Nino event will be held Friday, May 5 at Granite Hills High School.
The Cinco de Mayo Parade will be held on Main Street on Saturday, May 6. Fiesta Dominguera will be held on Sunday, May 7 at Veterans Park and will feature great music, food vendors, games for children and information booths provided by non-profit organizations. The event is a family friendly event and no alcohol will be allowed.
CHMA is now seeking contestants to compete in the Cinco de Mayo Pageant in the following categories: Miss 5 de Mayo Queen; Junior Miss 5 de Mayo; Little Miss 5 de Mayo; Little 5 de Mayo King.
For more information about competing in the pageant call Elva Beltran, (559) 285-6054. “We already have contestants who have just signed up and are eager to start competing,” CHMA stated. The deadline to enter is February 17.
Entrant for the Cinco de Mayo Parade are also being accepted and those who want to enter the parade can call (559) 359-1443 for an application.
Non-profit organizations or vendors interested in having a booth at the Fiesta Dominguera can call (559) 280-5998.