Past members of the Porterville Western Belles and Beaus are urged to contact former Drill Master Karelin Sammann at either harranch@earthlink.net or 559-310-5925 in regards to organizing a reunion.
The Senior Equestrian Drill Team was organized in 1986 and rode together through 1997. They accumulated numerous awards and honors in the rodeo arena, drill team competitions and parades throughout California and Nevada. The team was well known for its ability to move their horses through complicated maneuvers to music with a beat.
After speaking with a few of the past members it’s felt the members should get together to renew old friendships and tell remembered stories from the past. Pending is a list of about 30 members but there are no email addresses or home addresses. So contact Sammann so plans can be worked on.