The Tulare County Planning Commission is set to pave the way for the expansion of what's being called the nation's largest solar farm at its next meeting.
The commission will hold a public hearing on Rexford 2, which will be an addition to Rexford 1, the solar farm that's being developed in the Ducor area. The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Human Resources and Development Department Innovation Conference Room, 2500 W. Burrel Avenue in Visalia.
Those can also participate in the meeting through Zoom. The webinar ID is 982 7528 0567 and the password is 339079.
The Planning Commission will consider the adoption of the final Supplemental Environmental Impact Report and also a special use permit for the Rexford 2 project.
The Rexford 1 portion of the project encompasses more than 3,600 acres and will generate 700 megawatts of electricity and another 700 megawatts of battery storage. Rexford 2 will add another 1,200 acres to the site capable of generating 500 megawatts of electricity and 500 megawatts of battery storage.
So in total the project will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity and 1,200 megawatts of battery storage over a sprawling 4,800 acres that's spread out over 13 miles in the Ducor-Terra Bella area. The Rexford 2 site will be located near Ducor west of Highway 65 and will generally be located north of Avenue 56, east of Road 200, south of Avenue 75 and west of Road 224.
Two parces in the Rexford 2 site will be adjacent to the Rexford 1 site. The Rexford 2 site will shar some comon facilities that were already approved for construction on the Rexford 1 site.
The majority of the site is comprised of active agricultural fields, including activily tilled and commercially farmed grain fields, vineyards and citrus groves.
The site is also comprised of fallowed agricultural fields no longer in use, so it's serving a purpose of providing another use for agricultural land that's no longer being used. The site is also comprised of developed areas with roads and agriculture infrastructure.
The site is also surrounded by existing vineyards, orchards, dry-land grain, irrigated crops, grazing land, scattered rural residences and agricultural related structures.
The entire solar farm is expected to make Tulare County a net exporter of electricity. Electricity from the solar farm won't be used for Tulare County as it will be primarily used by 370,000 Southern California residents.
But the project will effectively enable Tulare County to produce more energy than it uses. It's hoped the entire solar farm will be completely operational sometime in 2023.