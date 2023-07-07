County staff is effectively recommending to the Tulare County Planning Commission to revoke the special use permit for a mental health facility in the Terra Bella area as being “obsolete.”
But county staff is also recommending a new permitting, variance and rezoning process should begin to bring the facility up to date. And county staff is also providing the alternative that the permit not be revoked, allowing for the facility to possibly used for another purpose.
A public hearing will be held on Ever Well Community Health's Enclave in the Foothills adult mental health facility during the planning commission's meeting on Wednesday. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Board of Supervisor Chambers, 2800 W. Burrell, Visalia.
The facility is being operated in the former Good Shepherd Lutheran Home at 10650 Road 256.
A large contingent of Terra Bella residents are expected to attend the meeting to call for Ever Well's special use permit to be revoked. Ever Well representatives are also expected to be at the meeting to state their case.
The public hearing will follow the public comment period and another public hearing on a parcel map concerning property north of Lindsay.
In making its recommendation county staff stated the planning commission should also “find that an officer of the county and building and code department was rightful in bringing this case to the Planning Commission as the current use as a 'Mental Health Care Rehabilitation Facility' violates the use(s) allowed under Zoning Code.”
County staff is also recommending the planning commission find “the current uses under Use Permit(s) are in violation of the existing use permit.”
In the end it's stated in the planning commission's board packet county “staff recommends that the Planning Commission disallow this mental health facility use at this location or revoke” the special use permit on the following grounds:
That the current operation is in violation of the Zoning Code as a group home/mental health facility.
The State Department of Social Services has also been investigating the Ever Well operation. Ever Well received a license from the state to provide adult mental health services at the facility. County staff reported it's likely State DSS will revoke that license if the county revokes the special use permit.
But county staff added “for pure permitting purposes, to perfect the rights of the applicant, the permit should be revoked as being obsolete and a new permitting, variance or rezoning should start to bring the facility up to date and to be consisting with the Zoning Code and General Plan.”
Those in the Terra Bella area maintain the facility is unsafe for the community and staff added in its recommendation the new permitting process should come “with conditions added to limit the negative externalities of this use at this location.”
And county staff has provided the alternative that the planning commission “find that the current land use permit can exist as a separate permitted use” but that the permit “does not require revocation and can be used by others in the future as a legally non-conforming use.”
That would mean the facility could be used for another purpose – including by Ever Well — but Ever Well couldn't use the site for what it's using it now.
In 2019 Ever Well was licensed for the use of the facility as an adult residential care facility by the state. County staff reported under state law Ever Well could operate with 6 residents per unit and with 12 units that allowed them to serve 48 residents.
County staff al]so stated “the county was precluded by state law from regulation or requiring an additional use permit.”
“From 2019 to current, (county) staff has worked with the owner on the building permit process but has recently received complaints about the residence.”
In the meantime county staff stated it considered changing the occupancy “based on feedback we get from DSS of what kind of facility this is.”
But in the end county staff stated it decided to issue a violation of the special use permit on June 6.
Ever Well contends it is compliant with the permit based on the description of “disabled people,” stating its use is consistent with its state licensure. The state has licensed Ever Well to serve 100 residents at the facility. There are reportedly now 18 residents at the facility.
The community of Terra Bella has collected 1,245 signatures advocating for the revocation of the special use permit based on two reasons: endangering health and safety and being a public nuisance.
The planning commission can revoke the facility's special use permit if it deems the facility jeopardizes the “health, safety and general welfare of Tulare County.”
“The health concern is that the residents are free to travel through the community, the public nuisance is that there are reports of increased trespassing and other crimes and with a lack of infrastructure and activities” that “contributes to the negative interaction between Ever Well's residents and the citizens of Terra Bella,” county staff stated when referring to the Terra Bella community's concerns.
“Over the last few months staff has investigated calls about the residents of this facility traveling through the community, the (county board of) supervisors and board staff, the Sheriff's Office and Health and Human Services have attended meetings with residents in the area and newspaper articles have been written about the community's concerns,” county staff reported.
County staff also noted there have been complaints to the board of supervisors, the Sheriff's Office and the Code Division.
Along with revocation the planning commission has several other alternatives. Among them is a modification of the special use permit which wouldn't allow for the residents to freely leave and for the facility to be enclosed.
The planning commission could also look at other enforcement actions including fines and possible litigation.
Or the planning commission could refer the matter back to county staff for further review. Or the planning commission could simply take no action.
There's also the question of if the planning commission revokes Ever Well's special use permit when would Ever Well have to leave the facility.
That would be up to the planning commission with the commission setting a deadline for Ever Well to leave the facility as an alternative.
Any decision made by the planning commission can also be appealed.