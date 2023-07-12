An attorney for and the chairman of an adult residential mental health facility in the Terra Bella area stated their case at Wednesday's Tulare County Planning Commission meeting more time was needed for them to work together with the community to resolve the issues that have been raised.
But in the end the commission agreed with the residents of the community that it was time to move forward to potentially revoke the special use permit for the facility.
By a 7-0 vote the commission unanimously approved a motion to set a revocation hearing at its meeting on July 26 to consider revoking the special use permit for the Ever Well Enclave at the Foothills mental health facility located at the former Good Shepherd Lutheran Home at 10650 Road 256.
County staff did make the recommendation to push back the revocation hearing to July 26 based on the request of Ever Well's attorney, John Kinsey, who county staff stated made a request to vacate Tuesday's public hearing and to continue the revocation hearing. While the commission held Tuesday's public hearing it did approve the recommendation to push back the revocation hearing to July 26.
And in its report county staff did say by pushing back the revocation hearing to July 26, “This will give ample time to meet with the community and consider conditions that may reduce the nuisances and threats to health and safety to residents of the community and the facility.”
As far as when Ever Well would possible have to shut down if its special use permit was revoked, county staff reported a “final determination” will be made at another noticed meeting in September, which would be held during the first meeting of September. And any decision made by the commission can be appealed — or possibly go to court.
But all those involved said they wanted to resolve the issue without litigation. “We don't want to go to litigation,” said county Resource Management Agency assistant director Aaron Bock.
“I do litigation as a last resort,” Kinsey said.
But Fred Beltran, a Terra Bella School District school board member, stated the commission shouldn't be afraid of litigation when it comes to the action it takes. Beltran was among a large number of Terra Bella residents who attended the meeting, with many speaking during the public hearing. “Do not be afraid of a lawsuit,” Beltran told the commission.
Ever Well chairman Andy Fetyko stated his case to give Ever Well more time to work with the community to resolve their concerns. “We want to address those concerns and the shared hopes with the community,” he said.
Fetyko said he was at the meeting to state why pursuing a revocation hearing was the “wrong route. Not the wrong time. Not the wrong reason.”
Fetyko also referenced the state investigation into the facility. The State Department of Social Services granted Ever Well a license to operate in Terra Bella and Ever Well can eventually serve up to 100 residents under the current state license. There are now 16 residents at the facility, none of them from Tulare County.
County staff stated they believe if the county revokes the special use permit, the state would also revoke Ever Well's license. But Fetyko disputed that and also referenced The Recorder and Susan Craig, a Terra Bella resident who lives near Ever Well, when commenting on the state investigation.
“The newspaper and Mr. Craig have been technically correct,” said Fetyko about there being a state investigation. But he added “there is no open investigation into Ever Well that would lead to a revocation of our license at this time,” said Fetyko about the state license.
Fetyko added the community and the county have been able to speed up a process that could lead to his facility shutting down that would mean “losing $6 million and eight years of hard work in 90 days.”
Fetyko also stated with any kind of revocation there's really no variance possible so if the special use permit was revoked it would take at least nine years for the entire process to be completed for the facility to reopen.
He said he still has high aspirations for Ever Well. “Our hope is it becomes the premiere therapeutic community in California and est of the Mississippi,” he said.
Kinsey also stated the case for more time to be given before a revocation hearing was held. “We need more time for Ever Well and the community to come up with a solution.”
But toward the end of the meeting Bock “I would say time is of the essence.” He added the county owed it to the taxpayers to “get this resolved as quickly as possible” to applause from Terra Bella residents at the meeting.
The county also presented its grounds for revoking the facility's special use permit stating its use isn't “'compatible' with the surrounding” and “has become unsafe/unhealthy for both the residents of the community and the residents of the facility.”
The county also stated in its grounds the facility isn't secure enough as it was approved “as having a surrounding fence and 'non-violent' users.”
Terra Bella residents who spoke at the meeting echoed the county's points. Craig said she can hear the cries and the screams of residents at the facility.
She also noted a fire at the facility a resident is suspected of trying to start that happened on Tuesday night. Tulare County Sheriff's Office Captain Duane Cornett said a resident has been arrested for arson. He added TCSO had to respond to the fire at the same time it was responding to a drive-by shooting a few miles away.
“The (Ever Well) building would have caught on fire, the neighbor's building would have caught on fire,” said Craig if the incident hadn't been discovered in time.
After all of the Terra Bella residents spoke, Fetyko was given a chance to responded and acknowledged “we did have a fire yesterday,” also acknowledging “it's bad luck coming to a meting the next day.”
Craig also stated there was a report of an employee quitting after being chased by a Ever Well resident and another employee being violently attacked by a resident.
Craig concluded by saying she “strongly supports” the revocation of all of Ever Well's permits.
Terra Bella resident Laura Bravo, who stated she's a senior psychiatric technician at Porterville Developmental Center, testified Ever Well doesn't provide the resources needed to give proper treatment to its residents. She also said in May a resident “forcefully and vigorously” tried to enter her home.
Another Terra Bella community leader, Steve Schultz, noted Zion Lutheran Church and School are 1,500 feet away from Ever Well. “Please do not allow this facility to operate as it does currently,” he said.
Another community resident who said his property borders the facility used the term “lives destroyed” when talking about the facility's impact, adding “that's not an understatement.”
He added he had to call TCSO when an Ever Well resident came onto his property. “Tulare County Sheriff's Department by the way is awesome,” he said. He added TCSO's support has been “priceless.”
Cornett provided a report on TCSO's response to Ever Well, stating TCSO has received 142 calls of service in regards to the facility over the last year. The calls have included calls for assaults on staff and an assault with a deadly weapon, he said.
He said in his 29 years in law enforcement when commenting on the 142 calls received in the last year for one facility “that's a lot. It's an unordinary amount of calls.”
Dr. Natalie Bolin, Tulare County Health and Human Services mental health director, also spoke on the fact the county doesn't contract with the facility when it comes to the placement of its clients and expressed her concerns.
“I had a lot of questions on who the facility would be operated,” she said. She added her concerns included if the facility could provide appropriate supervision. “I am concerned about the health and safety of the residents there.”
There have also been concerns about the lack of responsiveness from Ever Well and when given the chance to speak again after the Terra Bella residents spoke, Fetyko addressed that issue stating the proper phone number to call is 805-242-0135.