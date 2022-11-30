The Porterville Chamber of Commerce was still working on a contingency plan if the Porterville Children's Christmas Parade scheduled for Thursday night has to be postponed.
The parade begun by legendary Porterville Panther Band Director Buck Shaffer is scheduled to take place downtown at 7 p.m. Thursday. But the forecast for Thursday continues to call for scattered rain.
Porterville Chamber of Commerce CEO Kristy Martin also said the parade won't be held on Monday, December 5 if the parade can't be held on Thursday. The parade is being presented by the chamber and the Rotary Club of Porterville.
Martin said the chamber was originally looking at tentatively holding the parade on Monday if it can't be held on Thursday. But Martin said “a lot of logistical things” need to be worked out if the parade has to be postponed so a date for the parade to be held if it's postponed is still to be decided.
Martin said the chamber this afternoon will “make a decision as far as what we're going to do and go from there.
“We're still working on a date if we have to reschedule. We're really hoping that the weather forecast shows zero percent rain.”
But as of Tuesday morning the National Weather Service continued to call for rain on Thursday. There's a 50 percent chance for rain after 10 a.m. Thursday with a tenth to a quarter inch of rain possible.
The forecast calls for an overnight storm on Thursday night with a 90 percent chance of rain before 4 a.m. and the possibility of a quarter to a half inch of rain. So based on the forecast holding the parade on Thursday night would still be a dicey proposition.
It's been three years since the Christmas Parade has been held at night in Porterville as it was last held at night in 2019. There was no parade in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and due still to COVID restrictions, the parade was held during the day on a Saturday morning last year.
It's likely the community would rather wait a few more days to see all the lights of the parade at night on a much nicer night as opposed to braving the rain.
The forecast continues to call for the chance of rain after Thursday through the weekend. There's a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday with a tenth to a quarter inch possible and a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday night with another tenth to a quarter inch possible. There's also a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday with a tenth to a quarter inch possible.
The schedule of Santa Claus and his tricked out Ford Ranger pickup truck is also in limbo due to the weather forecast. Santa was scheduled to make an appearance at Stafford's Chocolates from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday but that appearance may be placed on hold as well.
Gene Wilson and his wife, Alejandra Wilson are coordinating Santa's visit. Last year when Santa came his truck featured more than 3,000 lights and Gene Wilson promised there will be even more lights this year.