The California High Speed Rail Authority's Chief Financial Officer provided a report at the authority's board meeting on Thursday that it's planned for work on the Central Valley segment of the high speed rail to continue without delay.
CFO Brian Annis stated the plan for work to continue without delay as part of his report on the status of the high speed rail when it comes to the 2021-2022 State Budget.
Governor Gavin Newsom has requested the State Legislature to provide $4.2 billion from Proposition 1A to be included in the budget for the high speed rail. The State Legislature didn't include that funding in the budget with negotiations for what funding the high speed rail will receive to take place this summer.
Proposition 1A “bookend” funding of $950 million for regional rail projects has all been allocated, leaving the legislature and Newsom to negotiate what funding will be provided for the high speed rail from Prop. 1A.
Of the $950 million, $600 million has gone to the Caltrain Peninsula Corridor Electrification project; and $77 million went to the Rosecrans/Marquardt grade separation project, one of the highest trafficked at grade crossings in the state and the state's highest priority grade crossing project.
In April, 2020, $423 million was allocated to the Link U.S. Project involving extensive track and station upgrades for Union Station in Los Angeles. The upgrades are designed to transform Union Station into a world-class facility.
Construction is currently underway on a 119-mile segment of the high speed rail in the Central Valley. The plan is to eventually develop a 171-mile high speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield with stops in Madera and for Tulare/Kings Counties at Highways 198 and 43.
It's anticipated testing of the high speed rail will be done by the middle of this decade and for the Central Valley segment of the high speed rail to be in operation by the end of the decade.
The project has steadily employed 35 construction workers daily along 35 sites.
It was reported at Thursday's meeting, an update on the status of funding for the high speed rail will be presented to the authority's board after the budget is finalized before September 10 when the Legislature adjourns.
There are cap-and-trade funds that can be used to continue the project, but those funds are expected to run out by February or March, 2022.
If Prop. 1A funds aren't made available, Annis stated in his report staff would present a revised budget for the high speed rail.
“If the additional Prop. 1A funds are not appropriated by the Legislature in the coming months, measures to slow expenditures would be needed to maintain a positive cash balance,” the report stated.
The report also stated if Prop. 1A funds aren't allocated measures such as shutting down worksites “as necessary.”
Other measures could include “slowdowns in contract work and deferral of new contract execution,” the report stated.
The authority has projected costs for the Central Valley segment of the high speed rail will increase by $1.283 billion.