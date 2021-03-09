Tulare County residents and workers who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now get vaccinated at multiple locations throughout the county.
They can do so by visiting My Turn at: https://myturn.ca.gov/ or calling 1-833-422-4255 if in need of assistance over the phone.
As vaccine supply has increased, Tulare County officials are ramping up vaccination efforts, and vaccination clinics have expanded to multiple locations. Anyone who works or is employed in health care, emergency services, education and childcare, food and agriculture, and all residents ages 65 and older can make an appointment to get vaccinated.
“With this increase in allocation, we urge all our eligible residents and workforce to not delay and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses, open schools, and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”
Those eligible can sign up for vaccines through My Turn at the following locations: Dinuba Memorial Building, 249 S. Alta Ave; Earlimart Veterans Memorial Building, 712 E. Washington Ave.; Lindsay Wellness Center, 860 N. Sequoia; Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 West Olive Ave.; Woodlake Community Center, 145 N. Magnolia Street.
Vaccines are also available at various pharmacies. For CVS, vaccines are available at CVS stores at 53 E. Olive in Porterville, 109 South West Street in Tulare and 1455 E. Noble Ave. in Vislaia To make an appointment visithttps://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Rite Aid stores offering vaccines are at 262 North Highway 65, Lindsay; 5212 W. Walnut Ave., Visalia; and 1735 E. Walnut Ave., Visalia. To make an appointment visit https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
Save Mart pharmacies are offering vaccines at 900 W. Henderson, Porterville; 5203 W. Walnut Ave., Visalia; 5201 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia; and 3615 W. Noble Ave., Visalia. To make an appointment visit https://www.savemart.com/pharmacy
Walgreens pharmacies offering vaccines are at 416 W. Olive Ave., Porterville; 100 W. Walnut Ave., Visalia; 3010 N. Demaree, Visalia; 5328 W. Cypress, Visalia; 170 W. El Monte Way, Dinuba; 1418 E. Prosperity Ave., Tulare. To make an appointment visit https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance for fully vaccinated people.The guidance states fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people in small groups without wearing masks or social distancing. Fully vaccinated people can also visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, indoors, without wearing masks or social distancing. Fully vaccinated grandparents can visit with their unvaccinated grandchildren as long as their grandchildren don't have serious health conditions.
Fully vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask and social distance in public. Fully vaccinated people should also avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov