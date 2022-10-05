Tonya Childree of the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services, who spearheads the annual Pioneer Days, was certainly happy to make this statement when she said the event is “back 100 percent.”
Yes the Pioneer Days and Rib Cook-Off presented by Boot Barn will return in full after effectively being in hiatus for three years. The event along with the Pioneer Days Pageant will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Main Street adjacent to City Hall and at Centennial Park across from City Hall.
The event had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled to come back in a scaled back form in 2021 but only the pageant was held. A drive-thru Rib Cook-Off event was set to be held at the Porterville Sports Complex but that event had to be canceled.
But that's not the case this year as 25 teams have entered the Rib Cook-Off, nearly reaching the record for the event which is 27 teams.
“I feel we're right back on track,” said Childree about the Pioneer Days event and Rib Cook-Off. “The event has grown and grown every year. It's just gotten bigger every year.”
The rib tasting is sponsored by the Eagles Lodge and is the major fundraiser for the Zalud House as part of the Pioneer Days event. The rib cook-off will begin at 7 a.m.
Teams are provided with ribs they prepare to enter into the competition. First place is awarded $100, second place is awarded $400, third place is awarded $300 and there's also a People's Choice Award trophy.
Those attending Pioneer Days can purchase tickets from the Parks and Leisure Services booth at the event for the ribs. Tickets cost $2 which are good for one rib and can used to sample all of the ribs provided by the teams in the Rib Cook-Off. There will be other food vendors at Pioneer Days as well.
The pageant will be held at noon. Little Miss Pioneer Days for ages 3-6, Junior Miss Pioneer Days for ages 7-10 and Pioneer Days Princess for ages 7-14 will be selected.
There are 22 girls who are entered in the pageant. “I've never had that many girls in the pageant before,” Childree said. “Extremely pleased with that.”
Of course the highlight of Pioneer Days is the shootout on Main Street put on by the Jackass Mail Run organization that will happen at about 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will also be plenty of craft and informational booths and other attractions including a petting zoo provided by Ford Farms. There will also be an Indian Village and plenty of kids activities in the Kids Corral.
The Gold Rush Mining and Refining Company will give those attending a chance to pan for real gold. Those attending will also have the chance to have their photo taken in the Pioneer Jail.
Live entertainment will be provided by country singer Corey Perigo, who will be accompanied by Jordan Belardes on his electric violin.