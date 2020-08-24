First events in the spring were canceled. Then the cancellations went into the summer. Now the COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on special events in the fall before the fall has even arrived.
City of Porterville Parks and Leisure has posted on its website that all of its special events scheduled through October have been canceled. The cancelation is due to the the state's restrictions on large gatherings, the department stated.
That means one of Porterville's most popular events during the fall, Pioneer Days, won't be held this year. Pioneer Days and the popular Rib Cook-Off was set to be held on October 10 this year, but the event has been canceled.
In addition the popular Music on Main Street Series at Centennial Park that normally resumes in September has also been canceled at least through October.
The Zalud House Museum Pioneer Days and and Rib Cook-Off has been a fundraiser for the Zalud House. It has been held every year in conjuction with the Jackass Main Run Association on Main Street every year since 2021.
Main Street has been transformed into the Old west, complete with a live shootout in the street during Pioneer Days. The event has featured historical and educational displays and re-enactments.
Music on Main has also been a popular event featuring local musical groups every Friday night.
VETERANS DAY PARADE
The Veterans Day Committee is still hopeful the Veterans Day Parade scheduled of course for November 11 can still be held.
America Legion Post 20 Commander Don Dowling has posted on Facebook: “We are planning for the Veterans Day Parade in November. Not knowing what the future brings we want to be prepared to have our annual parade.”
So registration for entries in the parade are now being taken. The registration deadline is October 23. To register click on the link bit.ly/vhcparade