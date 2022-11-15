The Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield Field Office plans to conduct pile burning operations of up to 250 piles of downed hazard trees, branches and understory brush in the Chimney Peak Extensive Recreation Management Area south of Kennedy Meadows in Tulare County.
Pile burning operations are being focused near the Chimney Peak Fire Station, Chimney Creek Campground, and Long Valley Campground. Pile burning was set to begin and Monday and last through Friday between 8 a.m. And 5 p.m.
“The prescribed burn is part of a multi-year fuels reduction effort to strategically reduce hazard trees; remove ladder fuels, which can feed flames to the treetops; and overgrown brush on the forest floor,” said Bakersfield Field Manager Gabriel Garcia. “The prescribed fire will help increase protection of the BLM facilities and improve landscape health by removing hazardous fuels near developed recreation areas and campgrounds.”
Planned burning will take place only when weather and fuel moisture allow for safe and successful operations. BLM fire staff will burn piles in accordance with all established policy and law. Smoke may be visible in the area throughout the weekend.
Chimney Peak Recreation Area includes most of the Bakersfield Field Office's Southern Sierra Recreation sites and Wilderness areas, including Domelands Wilderness, Sacatar Trail Wilderness, Owens Peak Wilderness, Chimney Peak Wilderness, Long Valley Campground, Chimney Creek Campground, Walker Pass Campground, the Owens Peak segment of the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, Lamont Peak and other wilderness trails.
The area consists of approximately 105,000 acres stretching from north of California State Highway 178 to the edge of the Bakersfield Field Office near Kennedy Meadows. The rugged section of the southern Sierra Nevada mountains offers outstanding opportunities for hiking, backpacking, day hiking, horseback riding, and for primitive recreation and experiences of solitude and isolation.
The BLM is committed to keeping public landscapes healthy and productive. Updates will be provided by BLM using the #RxBurn through its social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, call the BLM Bakersfield Field Office, 661-391-6000.