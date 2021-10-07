A restitution hearing involving the four people convicted of starting the 2017 Pierpoint Fire scheduled for Wednesday was held over and was scheduled to be held today.
Isaic Renteria, 23, Richard Renteria, 25, Osvaldo Esparza-Guerrero, 24, and Breane Ojeda, 25, were all sentenced for starting the fire. They were also ordered to pay more than $40 million in restitution.
Isiac Renteria, Richard Renteria and Esparza-Guerrero were all sentenced to eight years while Ojeda was sentenced to 3 years, 4 months. Beginning in January 2024, state law prevents the sentence of life in prison to be imposed for aggravated arson with a loss of more than $8.3 million. The statute would be retroactively applied in this case.
The Tulare County District Attorney's Office stated it wanted longer sentences but a life sentence wasn't possible since there wasn't any kind of personal injury.