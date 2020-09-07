A new mural is being displayed at Summit Collegiate High School to celebrate the Class of 2020.
The Summit Mural was created by the 2020 graduating class, who were originally raising funds through multiple fundraisers for its Grad Nite trip to Disneyland.
Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Grad Nite was canceled. The class of 2020 responded with the idea of using its funds to create a mural as a reminder of their time spent at Summit.
The fundraising efforts allowed the class to create the work of art painted by Veyna Design Group in Visalia.
“The mural illustrates Summit's pride, which was something the class of 2020 manifested throughout their years on campus. Their lively spirit lives on through the mural on our second story building, so that we may enjoy it and honor it for years to come!” stated ASB Teacher Kaylee Doyel .
"The mural has brightened up Summit High School with the green and gold,” Summit Principal Martin Medina said. “We are proud to share it with our community and proud of our class of 2020. I am prouder of the names listed in the mural, all the graduates that worked hard to achieve this milestone in their lives.”
Medina also said he was proud of the 85 percent of students in the class of 2020 who graduated with college units and 10 graduates in the class who graduated with an Associates degree from Porterville College.
“But I am even more proud of the individuals they have become and the great people they became here at Summit. This mural highlights the Class of 2020 Accomplishments,” Medina said.
“Although our senior year was unexpectedly cut short, I'm incredibly glad that we were able to commemorate our time there with mural,” said Felicia Vasquez, the Class of 2020's ASB President. “Class of 2020's main goal while at SCHS was to cultivate school spirit every chance we got, so we hope this encourages future graduating classes to add their own artwork around campus.”
JIm Maples Mural
After five years, Jim Maples Academy finally has a mural to represent its nickname, Jaguars. Jim Maples changed its nickname from Patriots to Jaguars in 2015.
“It was confusing for students, as we would identify as Jaguars, but the old Patriot mascot was on the mural and even around campus,” said Principal Dr. Andrew Bishop.
Last year, the school and PTA worked to create a new Jaguars mural. “I am very proud of our school and our PTA for not only updating our mural, but also assisting in updating our school marquee. We are proud to be Jaguars and we felt the mural and marquee projects not only display that pride, but also honor the memory of Jim Maples," Bishop said.
Jim Maples Academy is named after Jim Maples, who died on Sept. 16, 2009, Maples was a community leader who served as a Tulare County Board Supervisor and was also the longtime men's basketball coach at Porterville College.
While Maples received many honors during his lifetime, he said the dedication of Jim Maples Academy was one of his most heartwarming honors. Maples entered the Community College Basketball Hall of Fame in 1986, the Porterville College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 and received a spot on the Porterville High School Wall of Fame in 2000.
He received the Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Exchange Club International, was a Rotary International Paul Harris Awardee and received the Allan R. Coates Distinguished Service Award from the Porterville Chamber of Commerce in 2000.