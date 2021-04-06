Alyssa Schrom, a 1997 Porterville High graduate, has been selected as Oceanside Unified School District Teacher of the Year for 2020-2021.
As Oceanside's Teacher of the Year, Schrom is now a finalist to be selected as San Diego County's Teacher of the Year.
Schrom is a fourth grade teacher at Del Rio Elementary School in the Oceanside district. “Schrom is a known advocate for all her students,” the district stated. “She builds relationships to positively impact student learning, has a contagious enthusiasm, and continues to develop her powerful instructional strategies.” the district stated. “She is a go-to person for her staff and goes above and beyond to support the Del Rio community.”
Growing up in Porterville, Schrom was an active 4-H member and was also runner-up for Miss Porterville Veterans Homecoming Queen in 1996. She was a member of the Porterville Panther Band under long-time director Jim Kusserow. “Jim was very influential as a mentor,” Schrom said.
“Alyssa was nominated by her colleagues for enthusiasm for teaching, for going the extra mile to support her students and families and for her collaboration among staff,” Del Rio principal Sheryl Fleming said. “We are proud to have her on our team and want to celebrate our entire staff because it's a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work, collaboration and culture here at Del Rio.”
In writing about Schrom San Luis Rey Elementary School teacher Katherine DePonte wrote: "Alyssa is a dedicated, hardworking, passionate, and enthusiastic educator. She plans curriculum that is aligned with standards and assessments. Student engagement is high in her classroom because of the hands-on activities that she creates and implements with her students. She also seeks ways to incorporate the arts, science,and technology into the core curriculum. She was extremely involved at our school and responsible for bringing many programs to our students.”
While she was a teacher at San Luis Rey Elementary School, Schrom planned and organized the school's Jog-a-Thon fundraiser. She has also tutored students in small groups before and after school to help them improve their math and reading skills. She has also taught in the enrichment Saturday school program.
“Alyssa also has a special commitment and expertise to the arts,” DePonte wrote. Schrom has directed the Gold Rush playt working with students on their singing and acting skills.The production also involved students designing and creating sets for their final performance.
Schrom also created an afterschool drum and dance club in which students presented their skills in a culminating performances. In addition, Schrom helped host Kaiser's literacy performances which brings theatrical arts to students who don't often have the chance to participate in such an experience.
“Collaborating with Alyssa is enjoyable and she is a true professional,” DePonte wrote.
Schrom has also coached a girls run club and has worked in planning and implementing a test preparation schedule.
“Alyssa has a friendly and warm aura,” DePonte wrote. “She always greets everyone with a smile.
“Alyssa would be an asset to any institution. Her commitment to the profession and dedication to her school is very apparent.”