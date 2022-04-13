Porterville High's FFA is holding its annual Horticultural Sale for another week this year.
Porterville FFA's 57th annual Horticultural Sale will be held April 19 through 22 and April 25 through 29. The sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day beginning Tuesday, April 19.
The sale will be held at the PHS Agricultural Department off of Jaye. Parking is available in the Porterville Panther Band parking lot off.
PHS FFA is selling everything from fruit trees to herbs to flowers to succulents to house plants to perennials along with many more items. Funds used will be held for future plant sales along with the PHS agricultural program.