The Porterville High School (PHS) Class of 1950 met for their 70th year class reunion on Saturday morning at Jenny Lynn’s, where the six remaining class members had a wonderful breakfast together, sharing memories and enjoying each other's company.
The reunion was full of laughter and conversation. Classmates LaVerne Howard Vaughn and Oleta Brock Tillery dwelled on the past and talked about how much has changed since they graduated high school.
“I remember swimming at Bartlett Park,” said Vaughn. “I used to do that a lot. They had a swimming place there. I was really active in high school. My sister and I worked in the cafeteria. When I was in high school, I worked at Newberry’s. Newberry’s was on Main Street.”
Tillery added her own memories to the conversation.
“I was always watching after my twin sister, making sure she was alright,” said Tillery. “But I enjoyed high school. I had a lot of fun. I got married before I graduated.”
Jack L. Boesch, the man who put the reunion together, was happy to see all of his good friends gathered around the table
“This group has been together for a long time,” said Jack Boesch. “But this might be our last one.”
While it was tough to get a reunion together this year due to COVID-19, the group of six was thrilled to see each other. While the reunion may have been bittersweet, PHS’ Class of 1950 made the most of their morning, basking in 70 years of friendship.