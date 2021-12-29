The Porterville High boys basketball team was able to hold its own against one of the state's premier programs at the Xavier Winter Showcase at Rancho Mirage.
While De La Salle (9-1) beat the Panthers (11-4) 61-39 on Monday, PHS actually held its own for most of the game before De La Salle pulled away late in the contest. PHS trailed 36-25 at halftime and 43-33 after three quarters.
PHS was led by Dane Odsather, who scored 17 points “against a very good defensive team,” PHS coach Lance Wallace said.
“Dane Odsather had an outstanding game, probably his best overall game of the year,” Wallace added.
Adam Daguman added nine points and Matthew Rivera had seven points for the Panthers, who continued play in the tournament on Tuesday afternoon against Mayfair.