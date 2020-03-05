The Zonta Club’s 16th annual Evening of Art and Wine will be held at Nuckols Ranch on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.
The evening will feature wine tasting, including Fresno State’s wine, a great selection of hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, live auction, opportunity drawings and chocolate sampling from Stafford’s famous chocolates.
Two local second generation artists — Bethany Phillips and Los Osos native Kirby Banta will be featured.
Phillips is the daughter of local artist Bob Bottoms. Primarily a pastel artist, she began oil painting when she was a stay-at-home mom of two toddlers in 1976.
When she wanted to decorate her home, her creativity with a limited décor budget lead her to painting her own wall décor. Feeling successful in her acrylic painting (one that she has to this day) she decided to enroll in an art class at the Tulare Adult School which instilled a desire to paint in all of her free moments.
She enrolled at Fresno State with the intention of earning an Art Degree but after one year she had to focus on familial obligations. Five years later she earned her teaching credential from Cal State Bakersfield and for the next 30 years her focus was her family and her teaching career. Upon retirement, Phillips’ family convinced her to return to her passion of painting and she began joining her father, Bob, for weekly sessions in Tulare to paint with other local artists. In 2018 Phillips debuted her first solo art show at the Porterville Art Association.
Banta prefers a fine vintage Cabernet or a Zinfandel, and that’s not for tasting, that’s for painting. Banta, a retired Coast Guard Electricians Mate and Sommelier, once owned the Morro Bay Wine Sellar in Morro Bay and found his medium in wine.
Once a woodcarver, Banta didn’t have much time to focus on his art since the birth of his son some 22 years ago. In 2017, Banta was pressing cork imprints from his favorite wines when an extra dribble turned into another and into another and suddenly, he was painting.
Even though he has become more refined in his craft, he still uses just a cork, a dropper and Q-tip. Banta says, “I’m trying to bring the bottle’s contents to life,” while he opens the bottle and lets the wine breathe for a few days, maybe longer to get different shades of reds and purples. Often, he paints scenes from the viticulture life such as a man harvesting grapes or wine being poured into a glass. The painting itself may take a couple days to complete. The drying time can take up to several weeks.
The Zonta Evening of Art and Wine will give Phillips and Banta an opportunity to interact with those admiring their passion and hard work. The funds raised by the Porterville chapter will be used locally and internationally to support many causes including the Crisis Center, scholarships for both high school seniors and those returning to school later in life, and Z-Club at the local high schools. Zonta’s motto is, “Empowering Women through Service and Advocacy.”
At Saturday’s event those will have a chance to bid on coastal trips, jewelry donated by David Horowitz of Horowitz Jewelers, a 55-inch HD television and other prizes.
Tickets are $40 and available at Harris Home Furnishing, OACYS Technology, Horowitz Jewelry, Stafford’s Chocolates, and Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 559-359-0360.