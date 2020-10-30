The Department of Toxic Substances Control is working with the County Resource Management Agency, the Environmental Health Division, and other county officials to begin phase one of the cleanup process on November 3 for residences damaged or destroyed by the Sequoia Complex at no cost to property owners.
This phase of debris-removal efforts includes the processing and disposal of household hazardous waste and toxic waste. The effort is expected to last three to four weeks, with work taking place Monday–Friday, but is dependent on weather conditions, the amount of material to be removed, and other factors.
Disposal of hazardous waste ensures the public health of those returning to the area and prepares affected properties for phase two, which involves the more comprehensive removal of debris. Property owners who choose to begin property cleanup themselves outside of the federal process may lose out on federal funding but will still be subject to proper cleanup standards.
Crews will remove electronics such as: microwave ovens; LCD, plasma, and CRT displays; stereo components; copiers; phones and answering machines; VCRs, DVD/Blu-Ray players, computers, laptops, and routers (home network equipment); and calculators.
Crews will also remove: paint; pesticides; aerosol cans; fire extinguishers; pool chemicals; propane cylinders at or less than 30 gallons (e.g., barbecue tanks); intact compressed gas cylinders; ammunition smaller than .50 caliber; batteries; suspected asbestos-containing materials; and fluorescent light ballasts.
County, state, and federal officials are actively working on the phase-two program. More details on phase two, including the required forms to participate in that phase, are expected in the coming days. Individuals with damaged or destroyed properties who have not yet contacted the county via the Local Assistance Center or SQF Complex Hotline are encouraged to do so. Affected individuals are also encouraged to register with FEMA by November 23 for potential federal assistance.
For assistance, visit the local assistance center at 1055 W. Henderson in Porterville, Monday–Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or call the hotline at (559) 802-9790.