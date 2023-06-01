While Phase III of the City of Porterville's water conservation plan technically began today, city residents and businesses will still have to wait until next week before being able to water twice a week.
Porterville residents are now allowed to water their lawns and landscapes two days a week instead of one as the city has moved into Phase III of its water conservation plan, which goes into effect today.
Phase III of the city’s water conservation plan is a mandatory odd/even watering schedule based on address.
For those with odd number addresses, which are addresses that end with an odd number such as 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, the watering days are Tuesday and Saturday only. Those with even number addresses, which are addresses that end with an even number such as 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, the watering days are Wednesday and Sunday only.
Under Phase III, residents will be allowed two days a week to water lawns and landscapes. No watering is allowed on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The city’s water conservation plan applies to all water users within the city’s service area.
Watering is prohibited between the hours of 5 to 10 a.m., and 5 to 10 p.m. No watering outdoor landscapes during and within 48 hours after measurable rainfall. Excessive water runoff is prohibited. The washing of sidewalks and driveways is also prohibited.
Vehicles shall only be washed on designated watering days and with a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle. The operation of ornamental water features is prohibited unless the fountain uses a recycling system.
Non-compliance with Phase III water conservation regulations could result in citations with fines up to $500.
The first notice of violation will result in a written warning from the City of Porterville. A second violation within a 12-month period will result in the issuance of a citation with a fine of $100, a third violation a $200 fine, and a fourth violation a $500 fine.
For more information, call the City of Porterville’s Public Works Office at 782-7462 or visit the department’s website at http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/PublicWorks/.
Phase III watering guidelines will remain in effect until October 1.