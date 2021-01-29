Tulare County Public Health has announced it's now offering vaccinations to those who are in tier 1 of Phase 1B.
The county also continues to vaccinate all those who are in all tiers in Phase 1A along with those who are 65 and older. Those in tier 1 of Phase 1B includes educators, childcare employees, first responders and those who work in the agriculture industry, including farmworkers.
The expansion to tier 1 in Phase 1B significantly increases the number of residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Tulare County. County officials continue to stress supplies remain limited and continue to ask residents to be patient. “There is not enough vaccine supply to meet the demand of all who are now eligible,” the health department stated.
Tulare County Public Health, in coordination with area health care providers, will begin allocating doses to start vaccinating those qualified in Tier 1 of Phase 1B. “Officials will provide more vaccination clinics and open more appointments to get vaccinated once supply and vaccine allocations to Tulare County increase,” the health department stated.
“It is important to know that although Tulare County is beginning to vaccinate residents eligible in Tier 1 of Phase 1B, first-dose clinics for residents eligible in Phase 1B will be limited, as Tulare County Public Health is balancing vaccine inventory to meet the requirements of second doses for residents who have already received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.”
The following is the vaccination schedule for Tulare County:
All Phase 1A Tiers (1-3): Health Care Workers and vulnerable patients they care for and Seniors in Assisted Living Facilities
Starting Phase 1B – Tier 1: Individuals 65 and older; teachers, school staff, early childhood and higher education staff; first responders, public safety staff and social service field staff; farmlaborers, grocery workers and food manufacturing workers
Anyone who meets the eligibility requirements to receive the COVID Vaccine can visit the Tulare County COVID Vaccine webpage at:https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/for more information.
Under the new guidelines in California, once all those in Phase 1A and those in tier 1 in Phase IB are vaccinated, the state will switch to guidelines for vaccinations based on age.
Those receiving vaccines will be required to show proof of eligibility with either of the following: photo ID, employer ID badge, employer payment stub, or official letter from employer.
Those who have received a first dose of a COVID vaccine and need to make a second-dose appointment shouldn't call 2-1-1 or 1-800-283-9323. Tulare County Public Health will contact those directly by phone or email to schedule a second-dose appointment.
Those who don't have a scheduled appointment within a week of when the second dose need to be administered should call (559) 685-2260 to alert Tulare County Public health to schedule a second-dose appointment.
For Pfizer, the second dose is to be given 21 days following the first dose. For Moderna, the second dose is to be given 28 days following the first dose.
On its COVID-19 vaccine website the health department is still posting the following message as of Friday afternoon:
“All vaccine appointments at Tulare County Public Health Clinics are FULL. More clinics and appointments will be added as soon as more vaccine becomes available. We THANK YOU for your patience.”
Tulare County Health and Human Services also held a virtual town hall on vaccines on Thursday. The town hall can be viewed athttps://fb.watch/3k9SD4bvzz/
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncovand www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.go