The Porterville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Glenwood Hotel building on Main Street on Thursday morning. The incident didn't appear to be too serious but Main Street at the corner of Oak was blocked off. Not other information was available.
PFD responds to Glenwood Hotel
