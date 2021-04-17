The Porterville Fire Department responded to what appeared to be a grass fire off of South Main Street just north of Vandalia shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m. the fire department posted on its Facebook page it had responded to a fire just north of Highway 190 and the area should be avoided for the next hour. Porterville Police blocked off Main Street from Date to Vandalia. That caused heavy traffic in the entire area all the way to Plano. It appeared firefighters had the fire pretty much contained late Friday afternoon. Even though there were several structures in the area it also appeared that was no damage to any structures. A huge plume of black smoke, though, could be seen all over Porterville. No other details were available on the fire.
PFD responds to fire in South Porterville
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- COVID-19 update: Active cases stay steady in county
- PFD responds to fire in South Porterville
- Lakers hold off NBA-leading Jazz 127-115 in OT
- VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17
- Wudtee, Aguilar lift N. Arizona past Idaho 19-9 in finale
- Top-ranked James Madison defeats No. 11 Richmond 23-6
- Chelsea reaches FA Cup final to end Man City's quadruple bid
- Pappas has 3 TD passes, leads Morehead St. over Butler 28-18
Most Popular
Articles
- Highway 65 through Porterville to be named after Figueroa, Jones
- Porterville father tried to get custody of slain children
- Tule River Tribe introduces design, construction firms for casino
- Modified Porterville Fair planned for later this year
- One killed in crash at Highway 190 and Road 208
- Jimenez signs with La Verne: GHHS senior to play football in college
- 'Love Always:' Candlelight vigil held for slain children
- Split second decision: 'Breakdown in communications' cited in library fire report
- Girls Basketball: Soto gets another shot at records
- COVID-19 update: Considerable decline in COVID cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 3
-
Nov 15
-
Dec 5
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 2