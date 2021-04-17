The Porterville Fire Department responded to what appeared to be a grass fire off of South Main Street just north of Vandalia shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m. the fire department posted on its Facebook page it had responded to a fire just north of Highway 190 and the area should be avoided for the next hour. Porterville Police blocked off Main Street from Date to Vandalia. That caused heavy traffic in the entire area all the way to Plano. It appeared firefighters had the fire pretty much contained late Friday afternoon. Even though there were several structures in the area it also appeared that was no damage to any structures. A huge plume of black smoke, though, could be seen all over Porterville. No other details were available on the fire.

