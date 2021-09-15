At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning the Porterville Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 600 Block of N. Jaye.
Engine 71 was first at scene and it was reported smoke and fire was showing from one side of the structure.
The interior fire attack crew reported multiple rooms involved with fire and requested vertical ventilation to assist with visibility and tenability.
“Through an aggressive, offensive fire attack strategy, crews were able to make a hard push and contain the fire to the rooms involved,” Porterville Fire Department stated.
The Porterville Fire Department remained at the scene for several hours for overall operations and to investigat the cause of the fire.