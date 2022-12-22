During Tuesday's regular meeting of the Porterville City Council, more than a dozen Porterville Fire Department personnel were recognized for their response to an emergency situation.
Porterville Fire Chief Bryan Cogburn stood before the dais on Tuesday night to present them a breakdown of a structure fire PFD responded to on the morning of October 23.
According to Cogburn, at 7:57 a.m. PFD was dispatched out to North Murray Street to respond to a fire on the second floor of a house. PFD immediately responded and within minutes five personnel were on scene. Cogburn played audio from the incident and highlighted the clear and concise arrival report given by fire Captain Chris Huerta.
Personnel on scene received reports of a woman trapped inside on the second floor, and Firefighter Austin Gonzales and engineer David Avena grabbed a ladder and quickly rescued the woman.
As more resources arrived, firefighter Andrew Tamayo and captain Huerta began to hose down the blaze.
"These men and women of our department prepare every day in training for these types of incidents and it showed on this day," said Cogburn.
By 8:14 a.m., the fire was extinguished. Within 17 minutes PFD responded to dispatch, rescued a woman, and extinguished a fire, which was commended as an outstanding job.
"Chief, thank you for sharing that," said Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo. "It's helpful to understand a little piece of what the department deals with. Those timelines were outstanding, unbelievable and life-saving obviously. I just want to thank you guys."
The following PFD personnel were recognized by Cogburn and given a certificate of appreciation by Mayor Martha A. Flores: Battalion Chief Mike Hildreth, Captain Chris Huerta, Engineer David Avena, Firefighter Andrew Tamayo, Firefighter Austin Gonzalez, Firefighter Damon Newey, Captain Alex Rodriguez, Engineer Michael Sanchez, Firefighter Reggie Callow, Engineer Renee Zavala, Firefighter Larry Segovia, Firefighter Alexis Aon, Captain Anthony Alejandre and Firefighter Manny Herrera.