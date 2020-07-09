It was a busy holiday weekend for the Porterville Fire Department (PFD) and the Porterville Police Department (PPD), whose officers took to the streets of Porterville to crack down on illegal fireworks
PFD reported that over the 4th of July weekend, fire investigators and PPD officers were patrolling for illegal and dangerous fireworks.
While out patrolling, public safety personnel issued 29 citations, totaling $43,500 in fines. Together, the departments confiscated 138 illegal fireworks and paraphernalia and will be sending them to the State Fire Marshall’s Office for destruction.
PFD fire crews responded to eight grass fires, three tree fires and three dumpster fires related to fireworks as well.